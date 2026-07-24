Plateau PDP’s Candidate Rejects Regional Security Fund, Seeks N500m Monthly for State

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Chief Kefiano Kefas Ropshik, has urged the state government to channel about N500 million monthly into strengthening the state’s internal security architecture instead of committing resources to the proposed Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund.

Ropshik said Plateau State should prioritise direct investments in security measures capable of protecting lives and property, arguing that the state would achieve more measurable results by investing in its own security than contributing to a regional initiative over which it has limited control.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PDP standard-bearer endorsed the position of the Middle Belt Forum on the proposed regional security fund, maintaining that Plateau’s immediate concern should be addressing persistent attacks, killings, and displacement affecting communities across the state.

According to him, the primary constitutional responsibility of any government is to safeguard its citizens, stressing that available resources should first be deployed to secure Plateau State communities before being committed to regional arrangements.

“I wholeheartedly support the position of the Middle Belt Forum regarding the proposed Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund. At a time when our people continue to live under the constant threat of violent attacks, our priority must be the direct protection of the lives and property of Plateau citizens,” he said.

Ropshik argued that a monthly investment of about ₦500 million in local security would strengthen surveillance systems, intelligence gathering, rapid response operations, logistics for security agencies and community-based security structures.

He added that such funding could also support the rehabilitation of communities devastated by violence and assist displaced families to rebuild their lives.

The PDP candidate questioned the wisdom of committing substantial public funds to a regional security arrangement while many Plateau communities continued to face recurring attacks.

According to him, governments should first guarantee the safety of their own citizens before extending resources to broader regional initiatives.

He lamented the prolonged insecurity that has claimed lives and displaced thousands of residents, saying Plateau requires a security strategy driven by local realities, intelligence and accountability.

Ropshik, however, clarified that his position should not be interpreted as opposition to regional collaboration in combating insecurity across Northern Nigeria.

He said cooperation among states remained important but insisted that it should complement, rather than replace, the constitutional obligation of state governments to protect their citizens.

Calling for a renewed security strategy focused on local priorities, the PDP governorship candidate urged the state government to ensure that every naira budgeted for security is translated into visible improvements in the safety of Plateau communities.