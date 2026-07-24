2027 Polls: Gladiator Tinubu Versus Holiness Opponents

As candidates prepare for the kick off of the campaigns in August, 2026, ahead of Nigeria’s presidential poll in January, 2027, Chido Nwangwu captures some of the dimensions of the political battle strategies.

I think that the forthcoming 2027 presidential campaign and elections in Nigeria will, critically, test the worthiness, usefulness and articulation of competing viewpoints and strategies for improving an increasingly embattled Nigeria. Otherwise, Nigerians and Nigeria could remain in perilous seas! The youth have seen exploitation and explosion of their hopes and dreams! No; they are sick and tired of being sick and tired!

It was the famous, incisive American journalist, the late Ambrose Bierce who defined politics as “A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage.”

Nigeria’s President Tinubu’s political bulldozers are, consequentially, clearing the path for the “private advantage” of One major candidate (Tinubu) for the (re)election of Tinubu in 2027.

The opposition parties have been making a case for change.

There’s also the usually tepid verbiage; what I’ll characterize as the familiar, polite criticism from some leaders and organizations in the international community. Sadly, we have witnessed many of our leaders and politicians drop to the crass rascality of ethnic warlords, and wailers in obscurantism! They have since derogated themselves to unfamiliar apparitions.

For millions of Nigerians, their economically distressing conditions, the massive unemployment, the malevolent insecurity and the hunger for basic food state in the most populous country in the African continent require taking it forward through stringent financial accountability, economic discipline and restructuring!

The competition in this battle for a new direction will test the physical stamina and honesty and public morality and private purposes of the candidates.

The same purposes and fights for personal leverage are the driving forces of most politicians especially in Nigeria, most parts of the African continent and of course, here in the U.S.

Tinubu has shown a capacity to distract and make his opponents to become stuck in the swamp of domestic fights with their fellow party members.

Evidently, Tinubu has contingents of political businessman for hire who make trouble against his opponent, distract and disqualify them ahead of 2027.

Maybe Peter Obi and the other holiness aspirants will likely wake up, soon, to the non-sentimental operational methods and tactics of the incumbent president.

Tinubu operates without the complaining mentality and defensive approach of most of the opposition party in Nigeria today.

You can bet that his confrontational and pugnacious ally, Tinubu’s “man Friday”, former Governor of the Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is yet to fully unleash his no-holds barred, all manner of tools of engagement and scorpion’s sting on the opposition.

Beyond Wike & Co., I also know that many Nigerians insist and assert that a new Nigeria is emerging.

They declare and proclaim that they will confound President Tinubu, his armada of billionaires and trillionaires.

Time will tell.

-Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, established USAfrica in 1993 in Houston.