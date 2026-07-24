FG Hailed as NBC Mediates in Ekiti, Kwara Border Dispute

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has hailed the federal government over the National Boundary Commission (NBC) resolve to mediate in the lingering border dispute between Eda Oniyo in Ekiti State and Obbo-Ayegunle in Kwara State, describing the gesture as the best way to de-escalate tension and avert unwarranted carnage.

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, who spoke at an Ekiti /Kwara joint meeting held to resolve the knotty boundary crisis between the two communities, assured them that the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, would work relentlessly to ensure that the dispute doesn’t strain the smooth relationship between the two states.

Mrs. Afuye, represented by the Permanent Secretary in her office, Mr. Leke Adefolaju, noted that the areas under contention were demarcated bythe Colonial Administration as the boundary between the Northern and Southern Protectorates, saying the crisis stemmed from the planting of economic trees by Kwara State farmers in areas that fall within the Ekiti State province.

Afuye, who acknowledged the pivotal role of agriculture in the economic survival of any country, said the government didn’t expect the farmers to exhibit actions suggesting that they were the rightful owners of the occupied regions, despite seeing the features erected to demarcate the region, which she said could be a recipe for anarchy.

She commended the states and the traditional institutions of the two communities for dousing tension and adopting diplomacy to tackle some of the raging crises, saying dialogue remains the most potent instrument that can be deployed to settle the tussle.

“I commend the NBC for its unwavering commitment to promoting peaceful boundary management across the federation. I also commend the government of Kwara State for embracing dialogue and cooperation.

“The spirit of collaboration reflects our shared belief that no dispute is beyond resolution when parties are guided by sincerity, respect for the rule of law and commitment to national unity.

“Governor Biodun Oyebanji remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity of Ekiti State while maintaining cordial relationships with neighbouring states. We shall continue to support every lawful initiative that promotes peaceful coexistence, justice and sustainable development in our border communities,” she said.

Similarly, the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, represented by his Principal Private Secretary, Mr. Ayantola Malomo, urged the NBC not to rely on colonial documents alone, saying other existing archival documents with probative value should be put into consideration.

Alabi said Kwara State won’t oppose the idea of the two states reaching agreements and making concessions to resolve the matter, describing the two states as neighbours who should live together harmoniously and beneficially.

The Director-General of NBC, Adamu Adaji, who presided over the interface, assured them that all the technical issues, histories and the ambiguities in the features used for demarcation of the 70 kilometres stretch between the two states by the colonial masters would be considered to tackle the age-long crisis.

In tackling the crisis, Adaji stated that the border areas between the two communities up to Erinmope and Odo Owa axis would be demarcated properly to avert future land imbroglio that could throw the area into turmoil.

“If you check properly, all the communities in these border areas are homogenous in culture, ethnicity and tradition. I urge them to continue to operate as brothers. We are all Nigerians. Nothing stops us from making concessions, so that we can live together happily,” he stated.

Speaking during the technical session, the Surveyor-General of Ekiti State, Adebayo Faleto, disclosed that the two states had earlier met and resolved that the Legal Notice number 126 of 1954 should be used as a reliable document to resolve the matter, but such an idea was later jettisoned, which he said complicated the resolution.

Faleto said the Colonial Administration provided substantial boundary features and insignia to demarcate the area, saying these will make the issue easier to resolve, with concessions being made from the two towns.

In his submission, the Surveyor-General of Kwara State, Abdullahi Haruna, said the deficiency in some of the documents tendered for resolution and the encroachments committed on both sides had made the resolution of the matter more chaotic and unresolvable.

Haruna advised the NBC to devise a new template that will be agreeable to the two states to tackle the perennial crisis.

Contingents at the troubleshooting parley were chairmen of Local Governments from the two states, Chairman, Ekiti State Boundary Commission, Kayode Olaosebikan; Eleda of Eda Oniyo, Oba Julius Awolola; President of Eda Oniyo Progressive Union, Dr. Rufus Ajayi; representatives of Obbo Ayegunle, led by Architect Ogun; representatives of Osi community in Kwara State, among others.