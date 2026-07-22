Team Nigeria Targets Commonwealth Fencing Medals in Lagos

With the Commonwealth Fencing Federation Championships set to unfold in Lagos from August 9 to 14, Team Nigeria is brimming with anticipation and ambition.

Among the squad are two rising stars — Adebodunri Thomas and Alex Chizim Aninyei — who first made their mark at the 2025 African Championships and now stand ready to carry Nigeria’s colours on a bigger stage.

At just 17, Thomas has already established herself as Nigeria’s number-one ranked female épée fencer.

She acknowledges the enormity of the task ahead but embraces it with confidence. “I have very high expectations and I think it’s going to be really challenging; this won’t be like the African Championships. I hope to reach the last 16 again, as I did in the Junior African Championships. More importantly, fencing against some of the world’s top athletes is a great opportunity. I’ve trained every day since returning from school, working with my coach on new techniques, and I’m eager to put them into practice,” she said.

Her teammate, 19-year-old Aninyei, shares the same excitement. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to represent Nigeria. I look forward to engaging with diverse fencers from around the world, gaining experience, and testing the skills I’ve honed over the years. My goal is to qualify from the pools, reach the direct elimination rounds, and, of course, win a medal,” he declared with determination.

For national coach Ibrahim Alogba, the championships are more than just a competition — they are a chance for Nigeria to showcase its progress on the international stage.

“We’re very ready, and we still have time to prepare further. The Commonwealth Championships are no small event, but our team is stronger now, more united than before. With the chemistry we’ve built and the exposure to world-class tournaments, I believe we can bring home medals,” Alogba affirmed.

As Lagos prepares to host the fencing world, Team Nigeria’s hopes are high, their spirits unshaken. For Thomas, Aninyei, and their teammates, the championships represent not only a test of skill but also a chance to etch Nigeria’s name into the annals of Commonwealth fencing.