The Nigeria Cup: 2026 Championship to Celebrate Legacy, Rising Standard

Preparations for the 29th edition of the Nigeria Cup, Nigeria’s oldest-running Independence Celebration Golf Championship, scheduled to hold at

IkoyiClub 1938, Lagos, from September 19th to 27th 2026, have entered full swing as it sets to celebrate legacy and standard.

Organised by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA) in collaboration with Ikoyi Club 1938, this year’s Championship will builds on nearly two decades of rich tradition while setting a new benchmark for excellence in organisation, competition and stakeholder experience.

Speaking,Olorogun Mohammed Oyibo, Chairman of the Organising Committee, described the 2026 edition as a defining chapter in the Championship’s history.

“The Nigeria Cup 2026 is Born of Legacy and Built for Greatness. We are not simply organising another Championship, we are building upon a legacy that has inspired generations of golfers.

“Our responsibility is to deliver a Championship that honours our history while setting new standards of excellence in competition, organisation and hospitality. We want every participant, every partner and every guest to leave believing they have experienced the finest celebration of golf and fellowship in Nigeria.”

He explained that the Organising Committee is working across competition, hospitality, sponsorship, media, branding, logistics and participant services to deliver a seamless Championship experience worthy of The Nigeria Cup legacy.

While calling on corporate organisations, institutions and private individuals to support the Championship, Oyibo said such sponsorship is an opportunity to become part of a legacy that extends well beyond the golf course.

“Our partners are investing in far more than a golf Championship. They are aligning their brands with a legacy that celebrates excellence, leadership and national pride. Together, we have the opportunity to create an experience that will endure long after the final putt is made while strengthening one of Nigeria’s most enduring sporting traditions,” he said.

Chairman also paid tribute to the organisations, institutions and individuals whose steadfast support has sustained the Nigeria Cup over nearly three decades.

“We remain deeply grateful to every sponsor, member and supporter whose commitment has preserved this Championship through twenty-nine editions. As we prepare for another historic celebration, we invite new partners to become part of a legacy that continues to unite generations through sport, friendship and shared purpose.”

2026 Nigeria Cup will feature a Championship Watch Party and a Sunday evening Legacy Gala, creating two signature experiences that extend the celebration beyond the fairways and bring together players.