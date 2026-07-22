Super Falcons Camp Swells to 23 Players with Arrival of Ijamilusi 

The number of players in the Super Falcons’ Hotel Marriott in Casablanca, soared to 23 on Tuesday afternoon with the arrival of forward Folashade Ijamilusi, who plays her club football in China.

The former junior international, who scored two goals at the last edition of the championship, including the Super Falcons’ equalizer in a superb 3-2 comeback win against hosts Morocco in the final, flew into Casablanca minutes before 3pm on Tuesday.

Ijamilusi plays her club football for Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng in the Chinese league.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation had to purchase fresh flight tickets for midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Gift Monday from the United States of America after their flight was cancelled due to technical reasons. The players arrived at the airport to learn of the cancellation.

The 10-time champions and Cup-holders have continued their training sessions at the La Noria Club in Casablanca, ahead of their departure to Morocco’s administrative capital, Rabat where they will play their Group C matches against Malawi, Egypt and Zambia.

Team arrival meeting with officials of the Confederation of African Football and the Local Organising Committee is scheduled for Saturday, 25th July with the Falcons’ first match coming up against Malawi on Tuesday next week.