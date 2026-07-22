Runsewe Insists Nigeria Not Banned, Disowns Suspension Reports

President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, insisted yesterday that Nigeria was not suspended from continental golf matters as it was speculated in a section of the online media.

The NGF President said that such unverifiable reports were capable of creating unnecessary panic amongst stakeholders in the sector.

He described the reports as malicious, saying they were neither authorised nor verified by the relevant authorities.

Now, Runsewe is threatening legal actions against the publishers of the report, accusing them of disseminating falsehood capable of damaging the reputation of the federation and Nigerian golf.

“We will not hesitate to seek redress in court against those behind this malicious publication. Journalism must be guided by facts and professionalism, not speculation and misinformation,” he noted.

The former publisher of a national newspaper maintained that the alleged suspension of the NGF over nonpayment of annual affiliation fee was a figment of the imagination of the author of the report.

“The issue of suspension does not arise because the affiliation fee of 1,500 dollars was paid electronically since last week.

“The information circulated was half-baked and clearly intended to mislead the public,” Runsewe stated in an official statement last night.

The NGF President explained that payment of international affiliation fees remains the responsibility of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and not individual sports federations.

“Affiliation fees are the responsibility of the National Sports Commission. The commission has always handled such obligations on behalf of national federations,” he said.

He disclosed that he personally contacted AGC President, Amb. Johnson Omolo, who denied authorising any interview or issuing any statement announcing the suspension of the NGF.

“I spoke directly with Amb. Johnson Omolo who categorically told me that neither the AGC nor its officials granted any interview or issued any press release to any media organisation on the purported suspension of Nigeria.”

“That alone confirms that the report was fabricated by persons who failed to verify their claims with the appropriate authorities before publication,” he added.

Runsewe further clarified that the African Golf Confederation has no administrative role in the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), which is organised independently.

“The AGC sanctions men’s golfing events, while programmes of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) are recognised under the All Africa Challenge Trophy Association (AACTA).

“They are separate organisations with different responsibilities,” he explained.

He therefore dismissed attempts to link the alleged NGF suspension with Nigeria’s hosting of the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy as unfounded.

According to him, preparations for the championship remain on course, with about 30 African countries expected to participate in the tournament.

“I commend Dr Lami Ahmed, President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, and her team for the excellent work they are doing towards hosting the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy.”

“We are already expecting about 30 countries in Nigeria, and all stakeholders remain committed to delivering a successful championship,” Runsewe said.

He urged the media and the public to disregard the false reports, insisting that Nigerian golf remained united and fully focused on hosting a successful continental championship.(NAN)