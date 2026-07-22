Chrisland Graduates 327 Students, Honours Outstanding Performers

Funmi Ogundare

Chrisland Schools, weekend, graduated 327 students across its five secondary schools in Lagos, celebrating their academic achievements while recognising exceptional students for excellence in academics, sports and creative arts.

At the graduation ceremony, the school presented special awards to students who distinguished themselves in various fields.

Among the recipients was Dareen Ohiomoba of Chrisland High School, Lekki, who received the Managing Director’s honour award for academic excellence.

Also honoured was Doreen Okoduwa of Chrisland High School, VGC, who won the Managing Director’s honour award for sports and physical excellence, while Esther Akinlabi, also of Chrisland High School, VGC, received the Managing Director’s honour award for creative and performing arts in recognition of her outstanding talent and accomplishments.

Speaking at the joint valedictory service for the Class of 2026, in Lagos, the chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, advised graduating students to pursue lives of integrity, responsibility and service. He stressed that Nigeria needs young people who are not only talented but also ethical, compassionate and committed to nation-building.

He urged the graduates to measure success not by personal achievements alone, but also by the problems they solve and the positive impact they make on society.

“Nigeria needs young people who are not only talented but responsible, ethical professionals, compassionate doctors, innovative engineers, principled public servants and transformational leaders,” he said.

According to him, true transformation begins when individuals dedicate themselves to causes greater than their personal ambitions, noting that lasting success is never achieved in isolation.

He reminded the graduates that their journey was shaped by the support of parents, teachers, friends and mentors, urging them to remain grateful and maintain meaningful relationships.

Mamora also paid tribute to parents, describing their sacrifices of time, resources and unwavering support as the foundation of their children’s success.

He also commended teachers and staff of the school for their dedication, saying that the impact of educators often becomes evident long after students leave the classroom.

The guest speaker and Academic Director of the Institutional Growth Initiative (IGI) at Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Glory Enyinnaya, urged the graduating class to identify their unique gifts, cultivate strong character and remain committed to making meaningful contributions to society.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Anchored in Values… Launched for Greatness’, Enyinnaya noted that success is not defined solely by achievements, but by the positive impact individuals make through their talents and service to others.

She encouraged the graduates to recognise that their abilities were nurtured through the sacrifices of parents, teachers and guardians, urging them to express gratitude to those who invested in their future..

She stressed that talents should not be used for personal advancement alone, but for the benefit of humanity.

“Your gifts are not only for you. Ask yourself, ‘Whose life will be better because I exist?’ Every great life is carried by people and lived for people,” she said.

Enyinnaya, who is also an alumna of the school, underscored the importance of character, noting that graduates represent not only themselves but also their alma mater wherever they go.

“Your character can open the door for another Chrisland graduate. That is what it means to shine your light and live a life of purpose,” she added.

She further challenged the graduates to remain committed to their goals, especially during difficult seasons when success may not come easily.

“It is easy to be inspired on graduation day, but life will not always be like today. There will be rejection, pressure and seasons when nobody notices what you are doing. That is when commitment matters,” she said.

Drawing from her personal experience, Enyinnaya recounted losing her mother shortly before graduating from university, describing the loss as one of the most difficult periods of her life. She said the values her mother instilled in her, love for learning, resilience and service, continued to inspire her academic and professional journey.

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged the graduating students to remain anchored on integrity, honesty and other core values as they prepare to navigate an increasingly technology-driven world shaped by artificial intelligence, digital innovation and global competition.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mrs. Mojisola Agbaje, a member, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), said the future would demand creativity, adaptability, collaboration and strong moral values, stressing that graduates must never sacrifice their integrity in the pursuit of success.

“Your certificates will introduce you, but your character will sustain your reputation,” she said, urging the students to become ambassadors of integrity wherever they find themselves and to make ethical decisions even when no one is watching.

She commended the founder, Dr. Winifred Awosika, the board, management, staff and the entire Chrisland Schools community for their sustained commitment to nurturing young people and equipping them with sound education and values.

The Managing Director, Chrisland Schools, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to raising future leaders through quality, values-driven education, saying that the school’s vision remains focused on nurturing children to realise their full potential from kindergarten through tertiary education.

She noted that the school’s sustained investment in exceptional teachers, professional support staff, world-class facilities and holistic learning has continued to produce graduates who excel globally.

According to her, Chrisland’s vision is to stand at the forefront of the private education sector and nurture children to become all they can be through quality all-round education from kindergarten to tertiary level.

She noted that the institution’s emphasis on academic excellence, moral values and personal development distinguishes its graduates.

Adeyemi also thanked the chairman and founder of Chrisland Schools for laying a solid foundation that has sustained the institution’s growth and reputation over the years.

Addressing the graduating students, she said the theme of the ceremony, was deliberately chosen to remind them that enduring success is built on strong moral principles.

She stressed that Chrisland places a premium on character formation and moral excellence, adding that the right attitude often creates opportunities beyond academic achievement.

The MD told the graduating class that through years of structured learning and co-curricular activities, they have been equipped with essential virtues, including discipline, integrity, professionalism, love and excellence, which should guide them throughout their lives.

She urged the graduates to uphold the ideals of the institution wherever they find themselves, reminding them that, as Chrislanders, they are expected to be innovators, problem-solvers and compassionate leaders capable of making meaningful contributions to society.