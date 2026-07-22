TSC: A Decade of Sustained Investment in STEM Education

Since 2016, the Lagos Free Zone has been organising the annual Tolaram Science Challenge for secondary schools in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state. As the competition marks its 10th anniversary, the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja, reiterates the organisation’s commitment to investing in Nigeria’s future competitiveness by supporting STEM education. Uchechukwu Nnaike presents excerpts

The Tolaram Science Challenge (TSC) is celebrating its 10th edition this year. What does this milestone represent for Lagos Free Zone and Tolaram?

The 10th edition represents consistency, partnership and our enduring belief in the potential of young Nigerians. Many initiatives begin with enthusiasm, but sustaining a programme for a decade requires commitment, collaboration and a clear sense of purpose. This milestone is evidence that, for Lagos Free Zone, the Tolaram Science Challenge is not a temporary intervention. It has become an enduring platform through which we support students and schools in our host communities.

It is also a reminder that development must be measured by more than infrastructure and investment. It must include the opportunities we create for people and communities to progress. As we celebrate the impact that the Tolaram Science Challenge has had over the past ten years, we are also looking ahead with renewed commitment to the next generation of STEM champions who will contribute to Nigeria’s future.

Why have you chosen to invest in science education?

We chose to focus on STEM because it is the bedrock of any society and a foundational investment in economic resilience, talent development and sustainable progress. STEM education teaches young people how to question, analyse, experiment and solve problems. These capabilities are essential in a world increasingly shaped by technology, engineering, data and innovation.

At a more micro level, a focus on STEM education creates a pipeline of skilled talent for enterprises within Lagos Free Zone and the wider Lekki Economic Corridor. This enables young people from our host communities to participate meaningfully in technical and specialised roles across our operations.

Nigeria’s ambition to build a more productive and industrialised economy will depend on the quality of its people. We need young Nigerians who can improve manufacturing processes, strengthen healthcare, develop new technologies, make logistics more efficient and solve challenges that affect everyday life.

We therefore see education as a form of human capital infrastructure. Roads, ports, factories and power systems are important, but their full value can only be realised when skilled people are available to operate, improve and innovate around them. Supporting science education is both a social responsibility and a practical investment in Nigeria’s future competitiveness.

How has this initiative helped to shape Nigeria’s future, and how does it align with Lagos Free Zone’s broader vision for development?

No single programme can shape a country’s future on its own, but initiatives such as the Tolaram Science Challenge make an important contribution. Every student who becomes more curious, confident and interested in science represents future potential for Nigeria. Some may go on to become engineers, researchers, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs or technology leaders. Others will carry the analytical and practical skills they have developed into different fields.

This aligns closely with the broader vision of Lagos Free Zone. We are building an enabling ecosystem where businesses can succeed, opportunities can be created, and communities can thrive. Attracting investment is one part of that vision; developing people who can participate meaningfully in the resulting growth is equally important. By connecting education, industry and community development, the Tolaram Science Challenge helps ensure that the progress taking place around Lagos Free Zone is locally rooted and capable of creating lasting value.

What skills do you believe young people need to succeed in today’s world?

The first is the ability to keep learning. Knowledge and technology are changing so quickly that what matters is not only what young people know today, but how effectively they can acquire new knowledge tomorrow. They also need critical thinking and problem-solving skills. This means being able to examine information, ask the right questions and develop practical solutions. Scientific and digital literacy will be increasingly important, but these technical capabilities must be combined with communication, collaboration and emotional intelligence. Finally, young people need adaptability, resilience and integrity. Careers will not always follow a straight path, and setbacks are inevitable. Those who can learn from failure, work well with others and remain trustworthy will be better prepared to succeed in a changing world.

What message would you like participating students to take away from this year’s Challenge?

My message is that the value of the Tolaram Science Challenge goes beyond winning. By participating, you have already demonstrated curiosity, courage and a willingness to test yourself. Those qualities will remain valuable long after the competition has ended. Do not think of science simply as a school subject or a collection of facts to memorise. See it as a way of understanding the world and improving it. Continue asking questions, experimenting with ideas and learning from mistakes. You do not need to have every answer today, but you should never lose the confidence to search for one. I hope you leave this year’s Tolaram Science Challenge believing that you matter, your ideas matter, and you belong in this space as you harness your ability to contribute meaningfully to your community and to Nigeria’s future.

Many young Nigerians are concerned about opportunities. What would you say to them?

Their concern is understandable. However, I would encourage young Nigerians to focus on what they can continue building: relevant skills, practical experience, strong relationships, adaptability and a reputation for integrity. Opportunities are emerging across manufacturing, logistics, technology, healthcare, energy and the creative economy, although the pathway may not always be immediate or conventional. At Lagos Free Zone, our role is to attract investment and help businesses succeed so that more sustainable economic opportunities can be created, which in turn will lead to thousands of jobs. Initiatives such as the Tolaram Science Challenge complement this effort by helping young people develop the capabilities required to participate in that growth over the long term.

As Lagos Free Zone continues to attract global investment, what role will innovation play in sustaining growth?

Innovation will be fundamental. Global investors are looking not only for incentives or physical infrastructure, but also for speed, reliability, transparency, efficiency and access to skilled people. Meeting those expectations requires continuous improvement. For Lagos Free Zone, innovation applies to every aspect of the ecosystem: how infrastructure and utilities are delivered, how goods move, how administrative processes are managed, how resources are used and how people are trained. The objective is to make it easier for businesses to establish operations, scale efficiently and remain globally competitive.

Innovation will also help our tenants respond to changing markets, localise products, improve productivity and operate more sustainably. Strong infrastructure may attract investors initially, but it is the ability to keep improving the business environment that will retain them and sustain growth over the long term.