FUOYE VC Hails ASUU for Embracing Peace, Marks Birthday 

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, has lauded what he described as the path of dialogue and peace, being prioritisead by the current leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) while seeking a better welfare for its members in the country, applauding the union for the prevalent peaceful academic environment in the country.

Ogunwole also thanked the present administration in the country for ensuring that academic activities in tertiary institutions, particularly universities were not interrupted, singling out the Education Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa for his proactiveness in handling labour matters in the university system and not allowing them to fester.

The vice-chancellor, who turns 59 tomorrow, stated that he will not only celebrate his birthday, but the prevailing tranquility in Nigerian universities and the ongoing reforms introduced by his administration to fast-track growth and development in FUOYE.

The reforms include the ongoing re-classification of the university to the college system, each to be headed by a provost. Under the reform, Ogunwole warned that the university has zero tolerance for sexual hasassment among students and staff, particularly lecturers to students.

The VC reiterated his administration’s intolerance for corruption and extortion of students by lecturers under whatever guise. While stressing that the classroom is not for money making, he disclosed that a discreet body had been set up in the Vice-Chancellor’s Office where victims could make complaints, adding that the body is also charged with monitoring and enforcement.

To reduce distraction from unnecessary visits by members of the public to the VC, he said that he appointed a director to handle visits to his office so that he can have quality time to work

Prof Ogunwole while receiving the leadership of the Akure Zone of ASUU in his office recently, urged the union to find a way to reconcile with its sister union, Congress of Nigeria University Academics (CONUA), which broke away from ASUU few years ago, while noting that both unions share a common goal and aspiration for the welbeing of the university system in the country.

The team was led by Prof. Lawan Anbubakar of ASUU’s National Resource Persons Group.