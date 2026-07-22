David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Unveils AI Centre to Boost Innovation, Research

Oluchi Chibuzor

In a major step towards advancing technology-driven education and research, David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, has launched its Centre for Artificial Intelligence Application.

This followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre of Intelligence of Things (CLOTH), aimed at promoting Artificial Intelligence research, innovation, training and practical application across health sciences, computing, public health, administration, and related professional fields.

Speaking at the unveiling in Ebonyi State, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jesse Uneke, said that the centre reflects the university’s commitment to equipping students and staff with the digital and AI competencies required for relevance in today’s rapidly changing world.

“Following the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year with the Centre of Intelligence of Things, University of Greater Manchester, United Kingdom, the partnership will support AI capacity building, staff and student training, collaborative research, application development, and the deployment of AI-driven solutions for societal impact.

“The university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Administration, Professor Nkeiruka Folaranmi, has been appointed to anchor the partnership, working closely with the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic, and colleagues from the Faculty of Computing and Digital Health.

“Celestine Iwendi, who is also a visiting professor to the university and affiliated with the CLOTH at the University of Greater Manchester, has been brought on board to guide the university’s staff and students. We know he is a globally recognised Nigerian scholar, Prof. Iwendi is eager to commence training and research activities,” Uneke said.

Meanwhile, the university stressed that the centre is expected to provide in-house AI training for students and staff, extend learning opportunities to external participants, and support research projects aimed at addressing real-world challenges in healthcare, education, and society.

Speaking also during the unveiling, the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Administration, Professor Nkeiruka Folaranmi, emphasised that AI has become essential for professional relevance, institutional competitiveness, and future-ready education.

“Through this centre and its collaboration with CIoTh, the university is positioning itself as a forward-looking specialised institution committed to innovation, applied research, and global academic partnership.

“This centre is very important to the university at this time because we are a specialised institution and so we are glad to be having Prof. Iwendi, who is a renowned AI professor. He is coming on board to help us achieve this goal,” Folaranmi said.