FCMB Introduces Financing Programme for International Air Travel 

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and 247 Travels have launched Book Now, Fly Later, a financing programme that allows eligible customers to borrow up to ₦10 million for international flight tickets and repay over three to nine months.

The programme is designed to help Nigerians spread travel costs for business, education, healthcare, tourism, and family commitments.

The facility, powered by FCMB Premium Banking, is available exclusively for airline tickets purchased through 247 Travels.

“At FCMB, we believe banking should empower people to pursue their goals without unnecessary financial strain. Our Book Now, Fly Later solution makes travel more accessible and affordable while giving customers flexibility to manage their finances responsibly,” FCMB Managing Director Yemisi Edun.

She said the initiative aligns with the bank’s broader strategy of promoting inclusive growth through innovation and partnerships.

“We will continue to develop products and partnerships that simplify financial decisions and create value for our customers,” Edun added.

Managing Director of 247 Travels, Tunji Adeyemi, said the programme addresses a key challenge for travellers by reducing the burden of paying the full cost of tickets upfront.

“Travellers increasingly want flexibility and convenience,” Adeyemi said. “Our partnership with FCMB enables customers to secure flights and spread payments over time.”

Opeyemi Makinwa, FCMB’s Group Head of Premium Banking, said the product reflects the bank’s focus on lifestyle offerings through strategic partnerships.