CIIN President Reveals Three Key Agenda

Ebere Nwoji

The new President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mr Akinjide Orimolade has said that his administration as the 53rd President of the institute would focus on three key agenda of deepening technology adoption, strengthening insurance awareness and commencing the construction of the institute’s permanent secretariat.

He also said his administration would build on the achievements of his predecessor, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, through the aforementioned three-point agenda termed Technology, Enforcement and Building (TEB).

“The agenda is designed to reposition the institute and prepare insurance professionals for the rapidly evolving global insurance landscape. The institute will complete the transition to hybrid computer-based examinations. This is to enable candidates across the country write professional examinations without geographical constraints,” he said.

He noted that the institute would also establish an InsurTech Learning Hub to provide continuous professional development in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber risk among others.