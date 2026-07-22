Embraer Forecasts Demand for 8,500 New Jets in 20 Years

Chinedu Eze

Brazil based aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, has projected that there would be worldwide demand of 8, 500 at the value of $650 billion.

Embraer also projected that China will lead annual Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK) growth and North America will lead in jet aircraft deliveries.

These are contained in the report Embraer published in its Market Outlook for 2026, saying that the aforementioned is its annual 20-year forecast for commercial jet aircraft deliveries in the sub-150-seat (aircraft less than 150-passenger capacity) category.

The report was released in advance of the Farnborough Air Show next week.

The Market Outlook 2026 estimates 8,500 orders valued at USD 650 billion for new jets through 2045. It also presents analyses of global influences and trends in seven world regions that impact the demand for new aircraft. The document also analyzes the standard body cargo segment.

In the report’s introduction, the Embraer President and CEO of Commercial Aviation, Arjan Meijer, noted that a realignment of how people, capital and goods move around the globe will impact future flows of airline passengers. “The expansion of advanced manufacturing clusters and regional value chains is generating sustained demand for efficient, high-frequency links between emerging economic centres,” Meijer said.