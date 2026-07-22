Women’s Health is the Next Frontier for African Innovation 

Eunice Benu

When people think about innovation in Africa, the conversation often centres on fintech, agriculture, logistics, and artificial intelligence. These sectors have attracted significant investment, produced remarkable startups, and transformed millions of lives.

Yet one area with enormous potential remains consistently overlooked: women’s health.

Across the continent, millions of women continue to face preventable health challenges, not because solutions do not exist, but because the systems designed to support them often end too soon or fail to reach them altogether.

Nowhere is this more evident than in maternal health.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of supporting mothers through pregnancy, breastfeeding, and the postpartum period. Again and again, I have seen women leave healthcare facilities with healthy babies only to encounter a new set of challenges once they return home.

Questions about breastfeeding. Concerns about recovery. Anxiety over a baby’s feeding patterns. Exhaustion, isolation, and uncertainty.

These are not isolated experiences. They represent one of the largest unmet needs in maternal healthcare.

Traditionally, we have approached maternal health as a clinical issue. We invest in antenatal care, skilled birth attendants, and safer deliveries. These investments have undoubtedly saved lives. But childbirth is not the end of a mother’s healthcare journey. In many ways, it is only the beginning.

The weeks and months after delivery are critical for both mother and child. It is during this period that breastfeeding is established, maternal recovery continues, and many physical and emotional concerns emerge. Yet postpartum support remains one of the least developed areas of healthcare across many African countries.

This is where innovation has an important role to play.

Innovation is not only about sophisticated technology or complex algorithms. At its heart, innovation is about solving problems that matter.

Digital health tools can help mothers access trusted information without travelling long distances. Telehealth can connect families with healthcare professionals when in-person visits are difficult. Artificial intelligence has the potential to provide personalised guidance, identify concerns that require clinical attention, and support mothers between healthcare appointments.

Importantly, these technologies should not replace healthcare professionals. Midwives, nurses, doctors, and lactation specialists remain indispensable. Instead, digital innovation should strengthen their work by extending support beyond the walls of healthcare facilities.

Africa is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.

The continent has one of the youngest populations in the world, increasing smartphone adoption, and a growing community of entrepreneurs developing solutions for local challenges. We have already demonstrated that African innovators can build globally recognised financial technology, agricultural technology, and education technology companies.

Women’s health deserves the same level of ambition.

Investing in maternal and women’s health innovation is not simply a healthcare decision. It is an economic one.

When mothers receive the support they need, babies are healthier, families are more resilient, healthcare systems experience fewer preventable complications, and women are better able to participate in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Healthy mothers contribute to healthy economies.

For too long, women’s health has been viewed primarily through the lens of social welfare. It should also be recognised as a driver of economic growth, technological advancement, and sustainable development.

This shift requires collaboration.

Governments must create policies that encourage health innovation while protecting patient safety. Healthcare institutions should embrace responsible digital solutions that complement clinical care. Investors should recognise that women’s health is not a niche market but one of the largest underserved sectors globally. Universities and researchers must continue generating evidence that informs scalable solutions. Entrepreneurs must build technologies that are inclusive, affordable, and designed around the realities of African women.

The future of healthcare will not be built by technology alone, nor by healthcare systems working in isolation. It will be built through partnerships between clinicians, innovators, policymakers, researchers, and communities who share a common goal of improving outcomes for women.

Africa has already shown the world what is possible when innovation is directed toward solving meaningful problems.

Women’s health presents another opportunity to do exactly that.

If we are serious about building healthier societies, stronger economies, and more resilient healthcare systems, then we must recognise women’s health not as a peripheral issue, but as one of the next great frontiers for African innovation.

The solutions we build for women today will shape the wellbeing of families, communities, and generations to come.

Benu is a maternal health innovator, Certified Breastfeeding Specialist (CBS), and Founder of Milky Mommas Wellness & Maternal Health Ltd