Grace Schools, China Deepen Educational, Cultural Partnership, Expand Student Exchange Opportunities

Funmi Ogundare

Grace School, Gbagada, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening educational and cultural ties between Nigeria and China, pledging to expand its Chinese Language programme as part of efforts to equip students with global competencies.

The Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Mrs Tokunbo Edun, who stated this recently during the Chinese consul general’s visit to the school, described the envoy’s presence as a strong endorsement of the long-standing educational collaboration between the two countries.

She disclosed that the school introduced Chinese Language studies 16 years ago in partnership with the Confucius Institute and the University of Lagos, saying that the initiative has enabled students to acquire language proficiency, develop an appreciation of Chinese culture and broaden their global outlook.

“For almost six decades, Grace Schools has remained committed to raising the bar in education. Our learners have gained knowledge, developed valuable skills and built an appreciation for Chinese culture and a broader global perspective,” the CEO stated.

Edun noted that the consul general’s visit underscored the importance of language as a bridge for cultural exchange, international friendship and global opportunities.

“Your visit today is a great source of encouragement to our learners. It reminds them that language has the power to bridge cultures, foster friendship and create opportunities across nations,” Edun explained.

Reaffirming the school’s commitment to the programme, she stated that Grace Schools would continue to expand Chinese Language education in response to the sustained enthusiasm of students and the cognitive benefits associated with learning a second language.

Edun also disclosed that the school had facilitated educational visits to China for students over the years, adding that she had participated in three China-sponsored exchange visits organised by the Chinese government.

According to her, the visits included tours of notable historical and cultural landmarks such as the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City and the Shaolin Temple, providing participants with first-hand exposure to China’s rich history and cultural heritage.

In her remarks, China’s Consul General to Nigeria, Yan Yuqing, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deepening educational, technological, and cultural cooperation with Nigeria, with a renewed focus on talent development, technology transfer, and expanding opportunities for Nigerian students to study in China.

She lauded the school’s commitment to Chinese Language education and cultural exchange and expressed delight at pupils’ enthusiasm about learning the Chinese Language and culture, describing them as future ambassadors of stronger Nigeria-China relations.

Describing children as the hope of every country and the future of every nation, the envoy said she was encouraged by the aspirations of students who expressed a desire to visit and study in China.

“I hope, together with the Chinese community in Lagos, we can help more Nigerian people have better lives. We will continue to support students to go to China so they can see how beautiful China is and experience the kindness of the Chinese people, just as Nigerians are kind people,” she explained.

Yan noted that the visit was her first to Grace Schools, and announced plans to return with Chinese cultural and artistic troupes to further expose students to China’s rich heritage.

Highlighting areas of collaboration between the two countries, the consul general said China is eager to strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, smart city development, and e-governance. She noted that Chinese technology firms such as Huawei and ZTE are already contributing to Nigeria’s digital transformation through investments in high-tech solutions and innovation.

She explained that talent development, particularly through vocational education, technology transfer and skills acquisition, presents significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation, stating, “We can do more in talent development, especially in technology transfer and vocational education. It will be a win-win cooperation for both countries.”

On educational support, Yan disclosed that the Chinese government offers fully funded scholarships through its Ministry of Education to students from African countries, including Nigeria, to pursue higher education in China. She also said China is promoting institutional partnerships by encouraging sister-city arrangements and academic collaborations between Nigerian and Chinese universities and secondary schools to facilitate student and teacher exchanges.

According to her, Lagos currently maintains sister-city relationships with two Chinese cities, while the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos has continued to play a pivotal role in promoting Chinese Language and cultural studies in Nigeria for over 16 years.

The visit featured a colourful display of Chinese Language proficiency and cultural performances by pupils of Grace Schools. Activities included a Chinese Language showcase, the screening of a documentary highlighting the school’s Chinese learning journey, renditions of Chinese songs by the pupils, an elegant umbrella dance and other cultural performances that reflected various aspects of Chinese heritage.

The students also demonstrated their ability to communicate in Mandarin, impressing the visiting delegation with their confidence and pronunciation.