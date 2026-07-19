Spain Beat Argentina in Extra Time to Win 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain were crowned champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The closely contested final ended goalless after 90 minutes despite Spain dominating possession and creating the better scoring opportunities.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a string of outstanding saves to keep his side in the match, while Spain also had a goal disallowed during regulation time.

Argentina’s hopes suffered a major setback in stoppage time when midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, forcing Lionel Scaloni’s side to play the entire extra-time period with 10 men.

Spain eventually made their numerical advantage count in the 106th minute. Ferran Torres, introduced as a substitute, latched onto a cross from Nico Williams before firing past Martínez to break the deadlock and send the Spanish supporters into celebration.

Argentina pushed forward desperately in search of an equaliser, but Spain’s defence remained resolute to preserve their slender lead until the final whistle.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010. It also ended Argentina’s reign as world champions and denied Lionel Messi and his teammates the chance to claim a fourth World Cup crown.