Badejo-Okusanya Set to Emerge as NBA President

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, is set to emerge as winner of the 2026 presidential election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), making her the second woman to head the umbrella body of lawyers in the country.

Although not officially declared, Badejo-Okusanya, as at the close of voting at 7.35am, Sunday had secured 12,317 (47.18 percent of total votes cast for the position of president) to emerge winner, while her closest rival, Mr Lateef Akangbe, SAN, pulled 7,934 (30.39%) votes, and the consensus candidate of the Omo Egbe Amofin O’odua, Are Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN polled 5,855 (22.43%) votes to come third.

According to the results on the “real-time voters’ dashboard for the 2026 NBA national elections,” while 26,184 voted in the entire election, 26,106 voted for the presidential candidates out of a total of 82,172, registered voters.

Once declared winner, Badejo-Okusanya would be the second female national president of the NBA, after Dame Priscilla Olabori Kuye, a notable Nigerian lawyer who served as the first female president of the NBA between 1991 to 1992.

Priscilla Kuye, who has been pushing for another female president of the bar, is a life member of the Body of Benchers (BoB) and a former chairman, Human Rights Committee of the NBA.

Details later.