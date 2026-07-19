Peter Obi Names Education, Health As Most Critical Sectors of Any Nation’s Economy

* Donates N10m to mission hospital to mark birthday

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has said that education and health sectors remain the most critical sectors of any nation’s economy.

Obi stated this Sunday when he visited St. Raphael Hospital, Umueri, where he made a donation of N10 million to the management of the hospital in commemoration of his 65th birthday.

The presidential hopeful while presenting a cheque to the proprietor of the hospital and Bishop of Niger West Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Johnson Nwaohalanma Ekwe, said it has been proven that countries that funded their health and education sectors are better and more developed than those who did not.

Obi said: “I am here as you already know that it is my tradition to support the health and education sector. Today, to mark my birthday, I’m here to donate the sum of N10 million to St. Raphael Hospital, Umueri.

L-R: Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, Bishop of Niger West Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rt Rev. Johnson Nwaohalanma Ekwe and his wife, Dr Ngozika, when Obi visited St. Raphael Hospital, Umueri to make donation to mark his birthday.

“We are doing this to support what My Lord the Bishop of Niger West Diocese is doing in developing this place. You people know that when I was governor, I worked with the church, I supported them, and I want to say that I will always support them.

“Some of the hospitals we supported when we were governor were small hospitals, but today they have become teaching hospitals. We are also hopeful that one day, St Raphael hospital and maternity will also become a teaching hospital.

“I’m passionate about developing the education and health sectors, and it has been proven that countries that funded their education and health sectors very well are doing better.

“What the church is doing is what government should be doing, but because government has neglected its role, the church has stepped in and we will continue to support them.”

The former governor revealed that he would embark on a weeklong donation to health and educational institutions across the country as a way to give back to society as he marks his birthday.

Meanwhile, aides and former members of Anambra executive council who served under Obi while he was governor held a thanksgiving mass at Madonna Assumpta Catholic Church, Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, to appreciate God for his life.

The former aides later visited sickle cell home, Agulu where they donated about N2 million to extend love, care and support to the residents of the home, as a way of reaffirming Obi’s enduring commitment to the welfare of the vulnerable.