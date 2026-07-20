Access Bank Wins 16 Euromoney Awards, Reinforcing Global Banking Leadership Through Strategy, Innovation, Impact

Access Bank Plc has achieved an unprecedented milestone by winning 16 honours at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, delivering one of the strongest performances by any African financial institution this year and further cementing its position as one of the world’s most respected banking brands.

In a press release issued by the bank, Access Bank said the awards recognise its outstanding achievements across customer experience, sustainable finance, SME banking, digital banking, corporate responsibility and market leadership in several African markets.

The bank said the honours reflect its consistent execution of a long-term strategy anchored on innovation, sustainability, customer-centricity and responsible growth.

The recognition also underscores the growing influence of an African financial institution that is helping to shape the future of banking across the continent and beyond.

For more than three decades, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence have remained one of the most respected benchmarks in global banking. The awards evaluate financial institutions not only on financial performance but also on leadership, innovation, governance, customer outcomes, strategic execution and long-term value creation.

Access Bank’s 2026 honours include awards for Corporate Responsibility in Angola, Botswana and Nigeria; Digital Banking Leadership in Cameroon; Customer Experience Excellence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya (National Bank of Kenya); SME Banking Leadership in Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia; Sustainable Finance and ESG Leadership in Rwanda and Zambia; and Best Bank awards in The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Zambia.

Collectively, these awards validate the Bank’s transformation journey, which has positioned Access Bank as a leading force in African banking and an increasingly influential player in the global financial services industry. The breadth of the awards reflects the strength of Access Bank’s operating model and strategic priorities.

Across its markets, the Bank has made significant investments in digital banking capabilities, customer experience, sustainability, SME development, financial inclusion and operational resilience. The recognition also highlights the effectiveness of its governance framework, strong risk management culture and disciplined execution as it continues to expand across Africa while strengthening international corridors that facilitate trade, investment and economic growth.

Rather than celebrating a single initiative, the awards recognise a sustained record of excellence across multiple markets and business segments, demonstrating that Access Bank’s growth is driven by strong fundamentals and a clear strategic vision.

The recognition aligns with the Bank’s mission of connecting Africa to the world while creating sustainable economic opportunities across the markets it serves.

Through its extensive footprint, Access Bank continues to support SMEs, promote financial inclusion, empower women-led businesses, encourage youth entrepreneurship and expand access to digital financial services. The Bank has also established itself as a leader in sustainable finance and responsible banking, helping businesses and communities build more inclusive and resilient economies.

As African economies become increasingly integrated into global value chains, Access Bank continues to play a vital role in facilitating trade, attracting investment and creating opportunities for shared prosperity.

Commenting on the achievement, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, said:

“These awards are a tribute to the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our employees and the strength of the communities and markets we serve. More importantly, they affirm that our commitment to innovation, customer excellence, sustainability and responsible growth continues to deliver meaningful impact at scale. Across our network, we have remained focused on building solutions that help individuals, businesses and institutions thrive in an increasingly connected world. This recognition validates years of disciplined execution and reinforces our belief that African institutions can compete successfully at the highest global standards.”

“We are deeply grateful to our customers, partners and employees whose confidence and commitment have made achievements like this possible. While we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on the future—raising the bar for excellence, creating long-term value and supporting Africa’s transformation through world-class financial services,”Ogbonna added.

For customers, the recognition translates into better digital experiences, faster and more accessible banking services, stronger security, broader international connectivity and greater confidence in a trusted financial partner. For investors, correspondent banks, development finance institutions, regulators and multinational organisations, the awards provide further evidence of Access Bank’s growing scale, resilience and credibility within the global financial ecosystem.