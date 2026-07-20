  • Monday, 20th July, 2026

Probe of ‘Fake’ Agency: CBN Opened Dollar, Pound Accounts on Accountant General’s Directive, Says Apex Bank Director

Breaking | 21 minutes ago

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday disclosed that it opened two bank accounts for the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) following a directive from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

The revelation came during a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the existence and operations of the council.
Director of Banking Services at the CBN, Hamisu Ibrahim, told the committee that the OAGF, on July 30, 2025, directed the apex bank to open accounts for the council.

According to him, one was a Dollar account while the other was a Pound Sterling account, adding that no transaction has taken place on either account since they were opened.
Following the disclosure, the chairman of the committee, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, directed the CBN to provide details of all financial transactions on the council’s accounts from the date they were opened until the present.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.