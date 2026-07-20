Probe of ‘Fake’ Agency: CBN Opened Dollar, Pound Accounts on Accountant General’s Directive, Says Apex Bank Director

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday disclosed that it opened two bank accounts for the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) following a directive from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

The revelation came during a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the existence and operations of the council.

Director of Banking Services at the CBN, Hamisu Ibrahim, told the committee that the OAGF, on July 30, 2025, directed the apex bank to open accounts for the council.

According to him, one was a Dollar account while the other was a Pound Sterling account, adding that no transaction has taken place on either account since they were opened.

Following the disclosure, the chairman of the committee, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, directed the CBN to provide details of all financial transactions on the council’s accounts from the date they were opened until the present.