Miyetti Allah President Gets N2bn Bail in $2.63m Money-laundering Trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National President of the Miyetti Allah Kauta Kore, Alhaji Bello Bodejo has been granted bail in his alleged $2.63 million money-laundering trial.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, in Abuja, on Monday, admitted him to bail in the sum of N2 billion with two sureties in like sum.

Justice Ekwo, in a ruling on the defendant’s bail application held that one of the sureties must have a three-year tax clearance and must reside in Abuja.

The judge in addition held that the second sureties must have a land worth N2 billion in Abuja, held that documents of the property shall be verified by the court registrar.

The judge equally ordered Bodejo to submit his international passport with the registrar of the court and must not travel outside the country without the leave of the court.

Justice Ekwo granted the application on the grounds that the offences with which the defendant was charged were bail-able, adding that the court has the discretionary power to exercise this in his favour.

The court subsequently fixed October 5, 6 and 7 for commencement of trial.

Bodejo is facing money-laundering charge of about $2.63 million.

In count one, Bodejo was alleged to have, on or about January 11, 2022 in Abuja, without lawful authority, accepted a cash payment of the sum of $100,000 in physical currency from Sa’idu Abubakar a former Accountant-General (AG) of Bauchi State who is currently in the lawful custody of the Nigerian Police Force.

It said the sum exceeded the statutory cash transaction threshold of N5 million prescribed under Section 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended), without routing the said transaction through a financial institution as required by law.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act,” it read.

In count two, Bodejo was alleged to have, on or about the January 21, 2022 in Abuja, without lawful authority accepted a cash payment of the sum of $200,000.00 in physical currency from Sa’idu Abubakar, a former AG of Bauchi State who is currently in the lawful custody of the Nigerian Police Force, which exceeded the transaction threshold.

Count three accused him of accepting a cash payment of another $100,000.00 on or about October 26, 2022 in Abuja, without lawful authority from Abubakar.

In count four, the defendant was alleged to have, on or about February 7, 2024 in Abuja, without lawful authority accepted a cash payment of the sum of $980,000.00 in physical currency from Abubakar.

Count five accused him of accepting $750,000.00, on or about March 3, 2024 in Abuja, from Abubakar without lawful authority.

In Count six, Bodejo was alleged to have, on or about March 20, 2024 in Abuja, accepted a cash payment of $500,000.00 in physical currency from Abubakar without lawful authority.

It said this exceeded the statutory cash transaction threshold of N5 million prescribed under Section 2(1)(a) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, without routing the said transaction through a financial institution as required by law.