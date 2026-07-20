World Cup Coverage Marks New Era for Sports Broadcasting in Africa, Says SportyTV

SportyTV has described its coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a watershed moment for sports broadcasting in Africa, citing strong audience engagement across television, streaming and social media platforms during the tournament.

In a statement, the broadcaster said its World Cup coverage demonstrated the growing demand for accessible, digital-first sports content, with millions of fans following the tournament through its television, app and online platforms.

Ahead of the tournament, SportyTV secured broadcast and YouTube streaming rights for Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. The arrangement allowed viewers in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya to watch 34 matches free of charge, while South African audiences had access to all 104 matches at what the company described as an affordable subscription fee.

According to the broadcaster, its official YouTube channel recorded more than 70 million views, 18 million watch hours and over 10 million unique viewers during the tournament. The England-Argentina match emerged as its most-watched fixture, attracting nearly two million views in Nigeria alone.

Across its digital platforms, SportyTV said World Cup content generated more than 920 million views before the tournament concluded. TikTok accounted for more than 320 million views, 17 million likes and 400,000 new followers, while Facebook recorded over 320 million views and nine million interactions. Instagram contributed nearly 175 million views, with Facebook and Instagram reaching more than 100 million accounts combined.

The broadcaster also reported that its mobile application surpassed 10 million downloads during the tournament, with more than 15 per cent of those downloads recorded over the World Cup period.

SportyTV further said it became Africa’s largest YouTube channel by membership during the competition, attributing the growth to its mix of live broadcasts, studio analysis, highlights, behind-the-scenes content, creator collaborations and social media engagement.

“Our goal wasn’t simply to broadcast matches, but to create an experience that allowed people to watch, engage and stay connected to the tournament wherever they were,” said Elias Gallego, Vice President of Business Development, Marketing and Media at Sporty Group.

“The momentum we’ve seen throughout the competition reflects not only the passion for football across Africa but also the growing demand for a more accessible approach to sports broadcasting. We believe that’s where the future of the industry is headed, and we’re proud to be helping shape that future.”

The company also highlighted its partnerships with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), saying these collaborations demonstrated how traditional broadcasters and digital platforms can work together to expand access to premium sporting events.