  • Monday, 20th July, 2026

Andy Burnham Becomes UK Prime Minister, Pledges to Restore Stability

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Andy Burnham has officially become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, promising to make politics “work better” and restore stability after taking office as the country’s new leader.

Burnham was invited by King Charles III to form a government at Buckingham Palace before delivering his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, where he pledged to rebuild public confidence in government.

“We must regain our stability,” Burnham said, adding that his administration would work to make politics more effective and responsive to the needs of the British people.
His appointment makes him the seventh UK prime minister in the past decade, underscoring a prolonged period of political change in Britain.

Earlier in the day, Keir Starmer formally resigned as prime minister after delivering a farewell address outside Downing Street. Starmer described serving as Britain’s leader as “the privilege of my life.”

Burnham was elected leader of the governing centre-left Labour Party on Friday following Starmer’s resignation. Starmer stepped down after mounting pressure from within the Labour Party and declining public approval ratings, ending what became the shortest tenure of any Labour prime minister in British history.

Burnham now faces the immediate challenge of uniting the Labour Party, restoring public confidence in his government and addressing the political and economic issues confronting the United Kingdom.

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