NBC Trains Installers in Ibadan, to Accelerate Transition to Digital Television

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has reiterated its commitment to accelerate the country’s long delayed transition from analogue to digital television.

The Head of the DSO Unit and Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Commission, Mrs. Clementine Usman-Wamba, who gave the commitment at the training of more than 50 set-top box installers and technicians in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said the first in a nationwide capacity-building exercise was designed to prepare installers for the rollout of the country’s renewed Digital Switchover (DSO) programme.

According to her, broadcasters would be shut out of analogue broadcasting transmission by 2028, hence the need for the training of installers that are professionals to assist in the process.

She said, “We are actually here in Ibadan to train installers specifically to be part of the Digital Switch Over process.We are doing it in conjunction with Nigeria Communication Statelite Limited, (NigComSat). It is a joint outreach that we are doing here today.

“We are doing it to ensure that they can properly track the NigComsat signal. We found out that installers are very critical to the success of the DSO project because we recently launched the DTH project. We are going DTT. We are going DTH. We are doing mobile App.”

She said the installation of Free TV is to enable Nigerians to have access to many channels without subscription, noting that the NBC has embarked on the training of the installers of decoders and dishes nationwide for effective take off of the project.

“We found out that for the DTH which is the one that can easily get to Nigeria homes without subscription right now after the launching. if they have their free to air Free decoder and the dish they can point to NigComSat to get signal.

She pointed out that “People cannot do this on their own because there are some technicalities involved, they need installers. For people to have access to Free TV platform, they need installers to help them get that access. That is why installers have become critical to the project”, she said.

The installers at the training lauded the gesture of the federal government through the NBC in providing the Free to Air TV and the training opportunities provided on its installation.

One of the trainees and a satellite installer, Raji Taoheed Olanrewaju, described the training as an eye opener which will create employment for the teeming youths in the country, stating that the Free TV will be of greater assistance to the low income earners in the country as they will have access to many channels without subscription.

He lauded the Federal Government through the NBC for the initiative which is of benefits to the teeming Nigerians.

Another trainee, Mr. Gbenga Oluduro, said the training has provided him the opportunities to learn more about the technicalities involved in the installation of digital decoders and dishes.