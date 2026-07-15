Tinubu: RHA A Deliberate Social Contract Devoted to Practical Governance for People

• Inaugurates 198-kilometre water pipeline network in Bwari

•Vows water projects will be extended to Kuje, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Abaji before his tenure ends

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, declared that the Renewed Hope Agenda of his government was not a mere slogan but a deliberate social contract and a commitment to governance that works for the people.

Speaking while inaugurating the 198-kilometre water pipeline network in Bwari, FCT, the President who was represented by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for being relentless in his service.

“I recall that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON came to me with the master plan for these interventions.

“I looked at the files and saw that for years, our people in Bwari, Ushafa, and surrounding communities relied on untreated boreholes and streams for their water supply. This was unacceptable to me. Water is life. Clean water is dignity. It is a fundamental right, not a luxury.

“I told him, ‘Go out there, mobilise the best, and fix it’. And today, we are commissioning this state-of-the-art 198-kilometre water pipeline network. That is how we work. We do not make excuses; we deliver results!”

Tinubu described the project as being more than laying of pipes and turning on taps.

His words: “This project is more than just laying pipes and turning on taps. By linking Bwari Township and its environs directly to the major treated water source at the Lower Usuma Dam, we are ending waterborne diseases and the constant, expensive digging of individual boreholes.

“I am told that this project alone has generated over 1,600 direct and indirect jobs for our youths, opening up new economic pathways right here in this Area Council.

“I assure you, by the grace of Almighty God, before the end of our tenure, water projects will fully cover Kuje, Kwali, Gwagwalada, and Abaji.”

According to her, “I would like to add a scripture from the Bible, 2 Kings 2: 19-21; and use this water project as a point of contact to say a prayer for our nation and specifically in verse 21, I quote, ‘Thus saith the Lord, I have healed these waters; there shall not be from thence any more death or barren land’. Our nation shall be peaceful, blessed and fruitful, in Jesus name.”

Earlier, Wike noted that the 198km Water Pipeline Network was the 50th project to be inaugurated since 2023 with an assurance that before January 2027, 10 more completed projects would have been inaugurated.

“I have been Governor, now a Minister. If you do not have that support, it would be difficult for you to perform. We will continue to do everything possible so that the people of Abuja are happy,” he said.

Other speakers at the event including the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmood, and MD of China Geo-Engineering Ltd, Zhong Xiang, commended the leadership of President Tinubu for always prioritising people-oriented policies and programs.

The Bwari Township Water Supply Network Project will serve Bwari, Ushafa, and surrounding communities.