Tinubu Transmits State Police Bill to House as Green Chamber Rescinds Earlier Version

• Gbajabiamila: Presidency remains committed to productive partnership with N’Assembly for security, economic renewal

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, transmitted the State Police Bill to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Bill sought to amend the 1999 Constitution to create a constitutional pathway for the establishment of State Police Services.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, read the president’s letter during the plenary on Tuesday.

“The Bill builds on the work already done by the House and incorporates additional safeguards to ensure that the creation of a dual policing structure to address the nation’s evolving national security challenges can be achieved quickly and effectively to the benefit of all Nigerians.

“The proposed legislation is a critical component of our administration’s strategy to reorganize Nigeria’s security architecture to better protect our citizens, and I am confident that the House of Representatives will act quickly to consider and pass this Bill.”

Meanwhile, the Green Chamber has rescinded the passage of its Constitution Alteration Bill seeking to establish State Police Services across the Federation following the presentation of an Executive Bill on the subject transmitted to the National Assembly by the President.

In a related development, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the Presidency remained committed to a productive relationship with the National Assembly in pursuit of security, economic renewal, social justice and shared prosperity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement recalled that the House had earlier passed its version of the State Police Constitution Alteration Bill on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and subsequently constituted a 12-member Conference Committee on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to harmonise differences between the versions passed by the House and the Senate.

He added: “However, following the transmission of the Executive Bill, the House determined that new considerations relating to the structure, framework, and implementation of State Police Services necessitated an efficient legislative approach to ensure a coherent constitutional framework consistent with Nigeria’s evolving national security architecture.”

Rotimi said the decision followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Need to Rescind the Resolution on a Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services and for Related Matters and the Composition of the Conference Committee Pursuant to Order Nine, Rule 6 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives”, sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Francis Waive.

Accordingly, he said the House rescinded its earlier resolution and dissolved the Conference Committee, paving the way for consideration of the Executive Bill and avoiding parallel constitutional amendment processes on the same subject.

The Executive Bill was presented for First Reading, and subsequently passed Second Reading after the debate was led by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere and thereafter referred to the House Committee on Constitution Review for further legislative action.

Rotimi noted: “The House emphasised that its decision should not be construed as a withdrawal of legislative support for State Police.

“Rather, it reflects the resolve of the House, working in concert with the Executive, to ensure that the constitutional framework establishing State Police Services is comprehensive, effective, and responsive to Nigeria’s evolving security realities.

“The House of Representatives remains committed to advancing constitutional reforms through a transparent and rigorous legislative process that strengthens Nigeria’s democratic institutions and responds effectively to the nation’s evolving governance and security needs.”

Gbajabiamila: Presidency Remains Committed to Productive Relationship with N’Assembly for Security, Economic Renewal

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the presidency remained committed to a productive relationship with the National Assembly in pursuit of security, economic renewal, social justice and shared prosperity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Gbajabiamila made this known yesterday in Abuja while speaking during the 2026 National Assembly Open week with the theme, “Three Years of the 10th Assembly: Advancing Transparency, Inclusion and Reform.”

He stressed that while transparency turns constitutional authority into public trust, inclusion ensures that the voices of diverse people were not only heard but reflected in national priorities.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives noted that reforms keep institutions responsive to changing realities and capable of delivering better outcomes.

Gbajabiamila emphasised that an Open Week must therefore be more than the ceremonial opening of the gates of Parliament, but an invitation to scrutiny, dialogue and partnership.

He added that citizens should be able to follow how laws were made, understand how public resources were appropriated, and see how legislative oversight protected the national interest.

“Equally, the legislature must continue to hear from young Nigerians, women, persons with disabilities, civil society, the private sector, professional bodies and communities across the federation.

“Having had the privilege of serving as Speaker of the House of Representatives, I understand the weight of the gavel and the difficult task of reconciling competing interests in a manner that preserves unity and advances the common good,” Gbajabiamila stated.

The Chief said while the Executive and the Legislature were separate arms of government, they shared one ultimate mandate which was to improve the lives of the Nigerian people.

He was of the opinion that constructive cooperation does not diminish legislative independence, nor does robust debate amount to institutional conflict.

Gbajabiamila added: “Our democracy is strengthened when both arms engage with mutual respect, constitutional fidelity and a clear focus on results.

“As we reflect on the first three years of the 10th Assembly, I encourage us to look beyond the record of activities to the measure of impact: laws that solve real problems; budgets that translate into visible development; oversight that improves performance; and representation that renews citizens’ confidence in government.

“The presidency remains committed to a productive relationship with the National Assembly in pursuit of security, economic renewal, social justice and shared prosperity under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Nigerians expect their institutions to work together.”

Earlier, Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library, Hon. Henry Nwawuba said the event was a celebration of democratic openness and institutional progress.

He stressed that democracy thrives when citizens were informed, engaged, and involved in governance.

Nwawuba said the National Assembly Open Week served as a vital platform for building trust, fostering dialogue, and highlighting the work of the legislature.

He explained that since the unveiling of the National Assembly Library by President Bola Tinubu, the library has remained dedicated to preserving Nigeria’s legislative heritage, promoting research excellence, expanding public access to legislative information, and modernizing parliamentary knowledge management through technology.

“Two years ago, we set out to bridge the gap between legislative processes and the public, and to establish a world-class knowledge repository.

“Today, the National Assembly Library has grown into a leading center for legislative memory and public engagement. In two years, we have achieved significant progress in transforming legislative research and public engagement.

“We are proud to highlight the following achievements: Over 1+ million website visitors every week, reflecting growing public interest in legislative information.

“More than 20,000+ digital media subscribers, with a combined social media reach exceeding 1.5+ million Nigerians and global audiences. 8,584+ legislative materials digitized, preserving invaluable parliamentary records.

“More than 7,000 library resources are now accessible to researchers, legislators, students, and the public. 4,425+ Votes and Proceedings digitized, ensuring easier access to legislative history. More than 3,110 visitors hosted through our educational library tours.

“Nearly a thousand active users utilizing our Bills Tracker platform to monitor legislative activities. Over 535,928 physical library visitors from across Nigeria and beyond232+ historical legislative records carefully preserved for future generations,” Nwawuba stated.

The Executive Secretary added that more than 100 policy-oriented research papers had been produced, while over 100 museum artifacts acquired to preserve Nigeria’s parliamentary and democratic heritage.

He revealed that more than 50 national policy dialogues successfully hosted, bringing together policymakers, experts, civil society, youth organizations, and development partners.

Nwawuba noted that the official publication of the National Assembly, the Legislative Digest was successfully revived after a six-year hiatus, with over 3,500 copies produced and distributed.