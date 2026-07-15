Police Confirm Fresh Attack in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi





The Benue Police Command has confirmed another killing of resident of Ondo Ugboju Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Police PPRO, SP Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident yesterday.

She said at about 0610hrs, the police received information that unknown gunmen attacked Ondo Ugboju Otukpo LGA of Benue State.

She said one Sunday Ogoh, the youth chairman lost his life, while the head of Ondo and others who were wounded were rushed to the hospital.

Adding that tactical teams, senior officers, vigilant group, civil protection guard and other sister security agencies were on scene and efforts were seriously on the way to arrest the culprits.

A fortnight ago, Fulani herdsmen had attacked Otukpo Nobi killing scores of residents.