Oyo: Terrorists Killed Michael, Deacon to Force Govt to a Deal, Oriire Principal Says

• Relives harrowing experience of how they walked four hours in the bush

• Makinde assures pupils, teachers full support as military hands over victims

• NHRC demands renewed push to free all kidnap victims across Nigeria

•NOA urges unity against insurgency, hails security forces over rescue operation

Michael Olugbode, Folalumi Alaran in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





In a chilling narration, Principal of the school, Mrs. Rachael Alamu, has disclosed that the terrorists killed two of their colleagues weapon of fear to force the government to a deal.

Recounting their ordeal, she described the experience as both traumatic and emotionally draining.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the victims were handed over to the authorities, she said they survived difficult conditions while in captivity and drew strength from the belief that Nigerians were praying for their safe return.

“It was a harrowing experience. We went through a lot, but we knew Nigerians were praying for us while we were in captivity. The kidnappers used fear to subdue us.

“They killed Mr. Micheal on the second day we got there, while Deacon was killed on the first Sunday in June,” she said, expressing gratitude to God for preserving the lives of the remaining captives.

She explained that the kidnappers used fear and psychological manipulation to weaken the captives, repeatedly telling them that the government had abandoned them.

“Mr. Michael was killed on the second day, while Deacon was killed on the first Sunday in June. They killed them purposely because they felt that would force the government to give them whatever they wanted.

“It was until we got out that we discovered the whole world was on our case. We have scars already, but we believe with time we will heal.”

She expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, security agencies, and Nigerians whose prayers and support sustained them during their captivity

She also revealed that before they regained their freedom, the victims were forced to trek through the forest for about four hours during the night, leaving many of them with injuries.

“We walked in the bush for about four hours at night, and that’s why we have bruises all over our bodies,” she explained.

Responding to questions from journalists, Alamu clarified that none of the victims was sexually assaulted during their captivity.

When asked whether the experience would affect her teaching career, she admitted that she was still trying to come to terms with the trauma and had not decided whether she would return to work.

“With time, I believe I will heal. But from Ogbomoso to where I work is already a long distance, and I have worked for 28 years already. I don’t know what to do about that for now, but with time, I believe I will be able to make a decision,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State government, yesterday, formally took custody of the pupils and teachers with Governor Makinde assuring the victims that his administration would take full responsibility for their welfare, education and recovery as they reunited with their families.

The victims were officially handed over to the state government by the military after completing a 48-hour period of medical observation, treatment and psychological evaluation at the Headquarters of the 2 Division Nigerian Army Medical Services, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan.

Makinde, while addressing the pupils and teachers during the handover ceremony, assured them that the state government would stand firmly by them and ensure that the traumatic experience they endured would not derail their future.

“As a government, we will support every one of you. We will do everything necessary to protect the education of the pupils and the careers of the teachers so that this unfortunate incident will not define your future,” he said.

Makinde also directed that the victims be reunited with their respective family members, describing the reunion as an important step in their emotional healing and recovery after spending 56 days in captivity.

The governor further pledged that the state government would continue to provide the necessary care and support for both the teachers and pupils even after they return to their homes.

“We will take responsibility for the teachers and the pupils going forward, even as they reunite with their families. Our commitment is to ensure they recover fully and return to normal life with the support they deserve,” he assured.

Makinde reiterated that beyond the immediate reunion with their families, the government would sustain medical, psychological and educational interventions to help the victims overcome the trauma of their ordeal.

NHRC Demands Renewed Push to Free All Kidnap Victims Across Nigeria

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has commended Nigeria’s security agencies for the successful rescue of the abducted pupils and staff of Oriire International School in Ibadan, Oyo State, but has warned against treating the operation as an isolated victory amid the country’s worsening kidnapping crisis.

The Commission’s Executive Secretary, Chief Tony Ojukwu, said while the rescue had brought relief to affected families, it should serve as a catalyst for intensified efforts to secure the freedom of hundreds of other Nigerians still being held captive across the country.

In a statement by the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Fatimah Mohammed, Ojukwu praised the coordinated efforts of security agencies that led to the successful operation but stressed that every Nigerian deserves equal protection.

“Every life matters. The joy of one family reunited must become the standard for every family still waiting in anguish,” he said.

According to him, although the rescue was commendable, many Nigerians remained in captivity, with their families continuing to endure uncertainty and emotional trauma.

“While we commend this rescue, we are reminded that hundreds of Nigerians are still missing, still suffering, and still hoping. The State has a duty to protect the right to life and personal liberty of every citizen under Sections 33 and 35 of the 1999 Constitution,” Ojukwu stated.

The NHRC described kidnappings of schoolchildren, commuters, and residents as grave violations of fundamental human rights, warning that the persistent wave of abductions continues to deepen fear and insecurity across the country.

NOA Urges Unity Against Insurgency, Hails Security Forces over Oyo Rescue Operation

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has urged Nigerians to remain united in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges following the successful rescue of abducted students and teachers in Oyo State.

In a statement by its Deputy Director of Communication and Media, Paul Odenyi, the Director-General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, commended security agencies for the intelligence-led operation that secured the victims’ release after they were abducted from schools in Orire Local Government Area.

Issa-Onilu described the month-long operation in the Old Oyo National Park as a testament to the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing and meticulous planning.

According to him, security operatives identified key suspects, disrupted logistics networks and safely rescued the victims without paying ransom.

He said the operation demonstrated that criminal elements could not prevail against a united and determined nation, and called on citizens to support security agencies by remaining vigilant, promptly reporting suspicious activities and rejecting divisive narratives.

“The responsibility of securing our nation does not rest with government and security agencies alone. Every Nigerian has a role to play,” he said.

The NOA director-general also paid tribute to security personnel who lost their lives or sustained injuries during the operation, describing their sacrifice as a reflection of their patriotism and commitment to national security.