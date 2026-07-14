Police Arrest ‘Fake Agency’ DG, Adeyemi

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended the self-styled ‘Director-General’ of the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, following a bench warrant issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja over his repeated failure to appear for arraignment.

Confirming the arrest to THISDAY on Tuesday in Abuja, a highly placed source at Louis Edet House said: “We have just confirmed the arrest of Mr. Adeniyi Adeyemi by a team of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Osun State.”

The arrest was further corroborated by a trending video that surfaced hours after the Federal High Court in Abuja issued the bench warrant.

Justice Mohammed Umar ordered security agencies to arrest Adeyemi after he failed to appear in court to face criminal charges brought against him by the police.

The order followed an oral application by counsel to the police, Wisdom Madaki, who informed the court that the defendant had repeatedly failed to appear for his arraignment despite several adjournments granted at his request.

Granting the application, Justice Umar directed law enforcement agencies to arrest Adeyemi and produce him before the court to answer the charges against him.