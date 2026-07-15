Adeleke:  I Fulfilled My Promises on Ilesa University, Commissions Milestone Projects

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, commissioned six different projects at the University of Ilesa, declaring that he had fulfilled his electoral promises on the actualisation of the University.

Speaking at the university campus amid massive welcome rally by students and staff, the governor said, “Within such a short period, I am proud that the University has taken its rightful place within the Nigerian university system. Our baby is growing to become an adult.

“To our royal fathers and the entire Ijesa sons and daughters, I have fulfilled my pledge to make this university a reality. Your dream, our dream, is now a reality that nobody can play politics with.

“From audio pronouncement by the previous administration, our government enacted a state law establishing the university, providing a framework for its governance. We secured accreditation of several courses.

“With strong political will, we appoint world class administrators to man the university. We oversee a smooth transition from the defunct Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a University without any negative effect on staff.

“We implemented the conversion of all temporary/contract staff of the defunct College to permanent and pensionable staff. We paid all outstanding allowances owed by the Management of the defunct College.

“We approved and implemented new university salary structures, including payment of arrears. We ensured payment of half salaries owed to workers in Osun State as well as the release of withheld cooperative and other deductions.

“As a government committed to workers’ welfare, we implemented regular promotion of staff with financial backing. Aside approval of implementation of the new salary scale for academic staff, similar approval will soon be extended to non-teaching staff once the financial status of the state improves.

“Despite the financial challenges of the last two years, we are also upgrading the physical infrastructures within the university.

“Today’s gathering is a manifestation of our commitment to upgrade this university in terms of its internal facilities and academic infrastructures”, the governor told a cheering crowd of the University community.”

Welcoming the governor, the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi and other top administration and party officials, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Olufemi Ashaolu, expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment for the actualisation of the University.

He declared that “in just 3 years, UNILESA has grown from a vision to a thriving academic community of 12 Faculties, one College of Health Sciences, 110 Academic Programmes, and over 15,000 students.

“This remarkable growth has positively impacted the socio- economic fortunes of our host communities and Osun State at large. This would not have been possible without your visionary leadership, consistent funding, and personal commitment to make UNILESA a centre of excellence.”

Ashaolu noted that the projects for commissioning by the governor included the remodeled Faculty of Law Annex Building, the remodeled Faculty of Public Health building, reconstructed Internal road network, the new hostel buildings, the female medical hostel; and the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences.

The governor later commissioned the projects in company with the chairman of Imole Campaign Council, Prof Wale Oladipo; the Director General of the Campaign, Senator Lere Oyewumi; General Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi; Accord Senatorial candidate for Osun East, Hon Ibukun Fadipe IBK; members of the State Executive Council, special advisers and others.