Offa Robbery: Saraki’s Lawyers Tell Judge to Recuse Himself, Prevent Conflict of Interest

• Court fixes July 21st for hearing

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Lawyers to former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, have requested Justice Osuolalale Ajayi, the judge presiding in the Offa robbery case filed by the Kwara State Government against their client and his successor, Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed, to recuse himself to prevent prejudice and conflict of interest.

The judge of the Kwara State High Court, has however, adjourned till July 21st, 2026 for hearing of the motion on notice filed by Saraki’s lawyers.

In a motion on notice filed by the Defence lawyers led by Mr Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, on July 13th, 2026, the team reminded Justice Ajayi that he was also the presiding judge in the civil suit number KWS/492/2024 between Yusuf Aishat Ibikunle & 2 others V. Governor of Kwara State & others arising from the same Offa robbery.

The defendant’s lawyers argued that while Saraki and Ahmed were first and second defendants in the present criminal proceedings, they were the third and fourth defendants in the civil matter and that the “principal issues for determination in the civil suit are substantially intertwined with the allegations which remain to be determined in the instant criminal charge.”

The former Senate President’s lawyers in a 27-page process reminded the judge that the civil case “is founded on substantially the same facts and allegations forming the subject matter of this criminal charge” and that having commenced hearing on the earlier case, he would be prejudiced by the facts arising from the civil matter as he proceeds with the criminal case.

The lawyers argued that, “There exists a real likelihood, or at least a reasonable apprehension, that the prior consideration and determination of those facts in the civil suit may affect public confidence in the impartial adjudication of the instant criminal charge.

“It is in the interest of Justice and in furtherance of the constitutional guarantee of a fair hearing that this Honourable Court recuse itself where the circumstances give rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias or where such recusal is necessary to preserve the integrity of the judicial process,” it stated.

The lawyers requested Justice Ajayi to give an order directing that the case file in the criminal matter be returned to the Chief Judge of Kwara State for reassignment to another judge of the High Court for hearing and determination.

The defendant further argued that granting this application would enhance public confidence in the administration of Justice and could occasion no prejudice to the Respondent.

The court at its ruling today adjourned the matter to July 21st, 2026.