Tinubu: Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari Led a Life Nation Not Capable of Forgetting

• Gowon: President’s support for predecessor in 2015 paved way for his emergence in 2023

•Dikko, Adeleke hail former leader

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, described his late predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, as a man of rare character.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima stated this at the first anniversary of the passing of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the life Buhari lived was not a life this nation is capable of forgetting, adding that he has entered the consciousness of Nigeria, and it is in the nature of such men that their memory outlives the living.

The president stressed that Buhari gave everything he had to this country without reservation.

He said the late president served with courage, conviction and patriotism that never asked what the nation could return to him.

“We assemble not out of obligation, but out of the necessity of reflection, to consider again what President Buhari meant to us as a friend, as a leader, as a father, as a husband, and as a citizen of this great country.

“What survives us after the last prayer has been. We honour him in death as we honoured him in life, and we do so without embellishment because his life required none. He had no appetite for flattery when he was among us, and he will have none for it now.”

The President assured that the nation and his administration would stand by the family of the late President.

He noted: “From his years as a military leader to his transformation into a democrat and a determined defender of constitutional order, he embodied the very spirit of change and nation-building.

“Few men are permitted two lives in the service of one country. He was given that rare privilege, and he used it well.

“I want to say something about him that we do not say often enough. Power ordinarily exhausts the affection of the governed. That is the common course of office, and every one of us who has carried it understands that course.

“Our duty, as his friends, as his mentees, and as his associates, is to carry forward the inheritance he left us: honesty, simplicity, and self-discipline.

“I have no doubt that had this remembrance been thrown open to all who wished to attend, this venue would have overflowed, and the streets beyond it would have overflowed as well. Such was the love and regard Nigerians held for President Buhari, and such is the love they hold for him still.”

The President said they must continue to strive in their own conduct to approach the standard he kept, saying it was the only tribute worthy of him, and it is one he would have asked for.

He added: “Let me acknowledge and appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his loyalty and support, and for keeping faith with the friendship and camaraderie that punctuated his relationship with the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I remember I was in Ethiopia for the Green Africa Initiative when we got wind of the late President’s illness. The President called me and said, ‘Kashim, I’ve just learned that President Muhammadu Buhari is ill in London. Please kindly proceed to London and find out what is happening, and ensure he lacks nothing’.

“That episode remains a very vivid and everlasting memory for me. I got to see him in the hospital in London. His doctor ushered me in. He wanted to wake him up, but I said, ‘No, don’t bother’.

“I came out with tears in my eyes and met Zara and Yusuf at the door of the ICU. It was a moving spectacle. It was an emotional moment. To have also been given the honour of escorting his body on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the greatest honours done to me by the President and by the family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, and I remain eternally grateful.”

Also, a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) recalled that, the support by Tinubu for Buhari in 2015 paved the way for his emergence in 2023 as president, adding that contrary to the belief of some people that Buhari governed only for the North, it was not the case.

Gowon stressed that Buhari ensured that every state and every part of the country was treated fairly and equally.

He recalled that after their retirement from the military, Buhari decided to go into politics, adding that he did his best to seek political leadership that would support his ambition to become President.

The elder statesman noted that he contested several times but was unsuccessful.

Gowon stated: “However, when he joined hands with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they formed a strong political alliance. The support he received from Asiwaju Tinubu certainly helped him to emerge as President. Their partnership remained strong throughout his administration.

“As President Buhari prepared to leave office, he gave his full support to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed him as President.

“I remember clearly how committed President Buhari was to ensuring that Tinubu received the same support that Tinubu had given him during his own presidential journey.

“This is something for which we must give President Buhari credit. He stood firmly behind President Tinubu so that he could continue serving Nigeria and do his best for the country, just as Buhari himself sought to do.

“I would like to say that President Buhari did his best for Nigeria. His sense of integrity and fairness knew no bounds. I am also pleased that the support President Tinubu gave him eventually made it possible for President Tinubu himself to lead Nigeria.

“During his time in office, he worked for all Nigerians, not just for the North. Some people believed he governed only for the North, but that was not the case. He ensured that every state and every part of the country was treated fairly and equally. That remains to his credit.”

Earlier, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the event was not merely about recalling the passing of Buhari, but an occasion to reflect on a life of service and to preserve for future generations — the memory of a man who devoted much of his adult life to the service of Nigeria.

He noted that his passing came as a profound shock to the nation and elicited an extraordinary outpouring of grief across Nigeria, Africa, and many parts of the world.

Mustapha stressed that the depth of that affection and respect was reflected in the “Book of Tributes and Condolences” presented at the event.

“For those of us who were privileged to work closely with him, today’s remembrance is not only a national occasion; it is also deeply personal.

“We remember a leader whose convictions shaped the decisions he took, whose sense of duty remained unwavering, and whose commitment to the Nigerian state defined his years in public service,” Mustapha added.

Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Radda, said the event was not merely a day of remembrance; but a day of reflection, gratitude and renewed commitment to the ideals that defined this remarkable life.

Radda, who was represented by his Deputy, Malam Faruk Lawal said the occasion was an opportunity for all Nigerians to pause and reflect on the enduring legacy of a man whose life was devoted to the service of our nation.

He stated: “Whether one agreed with all his policies or not, no one could reasonably question his sincerity of purpose, his simplicity of lifestyle and his unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project.

“He firmly believed that leadership was a sacred trust and that public office exists to serve the people rather than personal interests.

“His administration pursued critical reforms in infrastructure development, agriculture, social investment, anti-corruption, security and institutional strengthening.”

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, described Buhari as a leader with commendable democratic credentials and commitment to free and fair elections.

“Former President Muhammadu is fondly remembered by our people in Osun State. In 2022, he allowed free and fair conduct of the state elections. He rejected the pressure to tamper with the will of the people.

“I remember when I visited him on a thank you visit after my election in 2022, he jokingly told me: Mr Governor, you are the only one who has come to thank me for allowing our constitution to work.

“Whatever anybody may say about the late president, his refusal to disobey the constitution, his readiness to allow the constitution to work, is a big plus especially for us here in Osun.

“A year after, we remember the General with deep sense of humour and a man who is not called ‘mai gaskia’ for fun. We miss a leader in love with democracy especially at the subnational level.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Osun state, I associate with the former First Lady, Hajia Aishat Buhari, the children and associates on this one year remembrance of late president,” the governor was quoted as saying.