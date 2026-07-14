Federal Government Suspends Planned Increase in WAEC, NECO Registration Fees

• Nigeria not a laboratory for reckless policy experiments, Atiku blasts Tinubu

Chuks Okocha and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has suspended the proposed review of registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), and the National Examinations Council (NECO), Senior School Certificate Examination, (SSCE), bowing to widespread public concerns and opting for extensive consultations with stakeholders.

This was as the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed the decision but blasted the government, saying Nigeria is not a laboratory for reckless policy experiments.

He described the reversal as a victory for millions of Nigerian parents, students, civil society organisations, and all citizens who refused to remain silent in the face of an unjust policy.

The Federal Ministry of Education announced yesterday that it had withdrawn its June 18, 2026 letter communicating the proposed fee adjustment pending a comprehensive review of the policy.

The ministry, in a statement by its director, press and public relations, Boriowo Folasade, explained the decision followed reactions from Nigerians over the planned increase, with the ministry, saying it had taken note of the public’s concerns and constructive feedback on the matter.

According to the ministry, the proposed fee review was initially driven by the country’s economic realities and the escalating cost of organising credible national examinations.

It explained that examination registration fees had remained largely unchanged for several years despite rising operational expenses, including logistics, security, printing of examination materials, deployment of technology, quality assurance and other critical services required to preserve the integrity of public examinations.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, directed that the proposal be suspended in line with the federal government’s commitment to inclusive, transparent and evidence-based policymaking.

The ministry said the decision reflected its determination to ensure that policies affecting millions of students and their families are subjected to broad consultation and carefully weighed before implementation.

“As part of the fresh review process, the Ministry will engage extensively with examination bodies, state ministries of education, school proprietors and administrators, parents’ associations, organised labour, education stakeholders and other critical partners,” the statement said.

Nigeria Not a Laboratory for Reckless Policy Experiments, Atiku Blasts Tinubu

Presidential Candidate of the ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed Federal Government’s decision to suspend the proposed increase in WAEC and NECO registration fees, saying Nigeria was not a laboratory for reckless policy experiments.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the decision vindicated the concerns he raised when he warned that pricing public examinations beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians would deepen educational inequality, worsen the out-of-school children crisis, and deny countless brilliant but indigent students the opportunity to pursue higher education.

“The suspension is welcome, but it also raises an uncomfortable question: why must this government always wait for public outrage before correcting policies that should never have been conceived in the first place?

“Governing is not a laboratory for reckless experimentation. Sound governments consult before they decide, not after Nigerians have been subjected to needless anxiety and uncertainty.

“It is becoming a disturbing pattern. This administration announces harsh policies with little evidence of meaningful consultation, only to retreat when confronted by overwhelming public opposition. That is not responsive governance; it reflects poor policy formulation.

“The purpose of leadership is to anticipate the consequences of public policy before it is implemented. A government that repeatedly relies on public resistance to discover its mistakes is admitting, whether intentionally or not, that it is disconnected from the daily realities of its citizens.

“The proposed examination fee hike would have erected yet another financial barrier before millions of Nigerian children whose families are already crushed by inflation, rising transportation costs, soaring electricity tariffs, and declining purchasing power.”