Poll Violence: Adeleke Seeks Economic Sanctions, Visa Ban on Oyetola and Others

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





For allegedly aiding and abetting political violence in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has advocated economic sanctions and visa ban on Blue Marine Minister, Gboyega Oyetola, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Bola Oyebamiji, Hon. Wole Oke and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking while receiving a delegation of the British government on the forthcoming governorship election, Adeleke noted that those listed actively promoted violence in the state through their cronies and allies, leading to killings and gun attacks across the state.

While commending security chiefs for stepping in to stop the violence, the governor accused those listed as tactfully and openly encouraging violence, declaring again his stance against violence and a call on security agencies to arrest any suspect no matter the political affiliation.

“I have zero tolerance for violence. I have told the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Tunji Disu, that if my son is involved, he should be arrested. I told the world we harbour no thugs anywhere and the police can and should arrest any suspect. There must be strict law enforcement,” he said.

The governor’s comments came amid another political killing of an Accord member at Ijebu-Jesa, making five Accord members killed and 15 critically wounded by suspected APC thugs since the commencement of the 2026 political campaigns.

“I believe we must have a deterrent against those promoting political violence. We seek visa ban against politicians sponsoring killings and violent attacks. We advocate similar sanctions against security chiefs aiding and abetting such anti-democratic activities.

“Election is not about bloodshed. Osun desrve the peace and freedom to make their choice about who govern them. There must be consequences for those deliberately endangering the lives of our people for selfish political gains,” the governor told the British team led by the Senior Political Advisor, Wale Adebajo.

However, Adebajo told the governor the team was in the state as part of pre-election peace building efforts alongside other partners, assuring him that the British government supported peaceful and transparent electoral process.

He assured hm further that the diplomatic team would engage with all stakeholders to ensure peaceful environment for the August 15th polls while preaching the imperative of free and fair polls.