Standard Chartered Empowers Businesses for Export  Growth,  Global Trade Readiness

Kayode Tokede

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria has commemorated International SME Day 2026 with a dedicated client engagement session aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises strengthen their export capabilities and navigate opportunities across Nigeria’s trade ecosystem.

Themed, “Scaling Beyond Borders in a Changing Global Market,” the session convened regulators, industry experts, business leaders and SME clients for practical discussions on export development, trade facilitation and cross-border growth. Conversations focused on the evolving macroeconomic environment, the need for stronger collaboration across the trade ecosystem, and the role of financial institutions in enabling Nigerian SMEs to scale beyond domestic markets.

In his opening remarks, Acting CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Ayodeji Adelagun underscored the vital role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as engines of inclusive economic growth, job creation and long-term prosperity in Nigeria. He noted that SMEs account for approximately 96per cent of businesses in the country, contribute nearly half of national GDP, and employ a significant proportion of the workforce, reinforcing their position as the backbone of the Nigerian economy.

Adelagun said: “The rapidly evolving global business landscape presents a defining opportunity

for Nigerian SMEs to expand beyond local markets and compete with greater confidence across

Africa and the world. Digital transformation, regional integration and shifting consumer preferences are opening new pathways for growth.

He said, “However, to fully capture these opportunities, businesses must also navigate realities such as currency volatility, evolving trade policies, supply chain disruptions, infrastructure constraints, technology adoption gaps and access to affordable finance. Building resilience, strengthening adaptability and investing in the right capabilities will be critical to sustainable success.”

Speaking on the Bank’s commitment to supporting clients beyond banking, Head, SME Banking Nigeria, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Bisi Oke, said: “This engagement reflects our commitment to supporting clients beyond banking by providing access to the insights, partnerships and opportunities they need to grow and compete in international markets.

“Export-led growth remains an important pathway for Nigerian SMEs, and we are focused on

helping our clients unlock these opportunities with the right knowledge, networks and financial olutions.”