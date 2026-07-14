D&B Launches Partn-R to Strengthen Third-party Risk Management

Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) South Asia, Middle East and Africa (D&B SAME) is set to launch Partn-R, an upgraded version of its vendor onboarding platform, Vend-R, as the global data and analytics firm seeks to help businesses strengthen third-party risk management and compliance.

The new platform expands beyond vendor onboarding to provide organisations with a single system for managing a broader network of third-party relationships, including suppliers, contractors and other business partners.

According to a statement by the company, Partn-R introduces new automation and verification tools, including AI-assisted onboarding, customisable Know Your Customer (KYC) questionnaires, real-time monitoring dashboards and access to a marketplace of pre-verified vendors.

Future updates will also incorporate compliance screening features covering Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), sanctions lists, watchlists and adverse media checks, aimed at helping companies meet increasingly stringent regulatory and due diligence requirements.

The platform also includes a self-service portal that enables vendors to manage registrations, track application status, and connect with multiple organisations through a single interface.

“Partn-R represents the next phase of how businesses build trusted commercial relationships,” said Chijioke Agusi, Sales Manager for Risk Management Solutions at D&B Nigeria. “We are creating a platform that reduces friction and improves transparency, enabling organisations to manage third-party relationships more confidently and at scale.”

Companies are increasingly investing in digital tools that automate supplier verification and reduce operational and compliance risks, particularly as they expand across multiple markets.