“I’m Running on a Proven Track Record, Not Promises”

In a few days, a winner will emerge as President of Africa’s largest body of professionals, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the 2026 general elections. For the office of NBA President, the options are Chief Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN; Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN and Mr Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe, SAN. In this edition, Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi had a chat with former Chairman of the largest Branch of the NBA, NBA Lagos Branch, Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe, SAN. He spoke about his vision for the Bar, if and when he is elected as President of the NBA

Kindly, give a brief overview of your career as a legal practitioner, including any roles, if any, which you may have played in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the past, and the support you have provided to the Association

I have held many positions in the NBA, most particularly my time as NBA Chairman of Lagos Branch, when I was able to effect change in the Association by exhibiting my ideology, which is centred around the welfare of Lawyers and inclusivity..

Why should Nigerian Lawyers entrust you with leading the affairs of the NBA for the next two years? What edge do you believe you have over the other contenders for the office of NBA President? What are the main pillars of your campaign, your blue print, and how do you intend to deliver on your promises during your two-year tenure? Its on the lips of every Nigerian Lawyer that the legal profession in Nigeria is in need of urgent change and reengineering to meet with present global trends. What would you do differently from your predecessors in office, if voted in as President?

My vision is that the NBA should be a single united body that is clear in its purpose, modern in its method of delivering value to every Lawyer in Nigeria, regardless of where and how you practice and the year of call. The NBA must work for every Lawyer.

Regarding welfare, my ideology is that the NBA is set up primarily to promote and protect the rule of law, respect for fundamental, human and people rights, and equally as important is to promote the welfare of its members.

This is what I strive to advance: advancement of the welfare of our members. My tenure as NBA Chairman of Lagos Branch most particularly, was about the advancement of the welfare of Lawyers in all my programmes and my policies.

Therefore, my proven track record and welfarist credentials, distinguishes my candidacy from the other presidential aspirants.

The welfare of young and mid-level Lawyers, including issues of exploitative employment practices and inadequate mentorship, remains a pressing concern. What specific policies or initiatives will you pursue as NBA President, to protect and empower the next generation of legal practitioners?

The steps I will take, will be against the backdrop of my belief in welfare. There is no gainsaying that young Lawyers are poorly remunerated in Nigeria, and this belief dates as far back as seven (7) years ago when I was NBA Chairman of Lagos Branch. This led me to set up a Remuneration Committee in Lagos to determine the living wage in Lagos, so that no Lawyer in Lagos is paid below a living wage salary.

The records are there to show that I started the conversation on payment of a living wage salary to young Lawyers. By ensuring that young Lawyers are paid a living wage salary at the minimum, goes to the dignity of our profession, as I personally find it disturbing and mind-boggling that there are Lawyers who earn less than drivers in banks, Lawyers who still earn appearance fees, not salary, led me to set up the Remuneration Committee.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the Committee could not implement the report before the end of my tenure, but Olu Akpata, who was the then President of the NBA, saw how laudable the ideology was, and decided to replicate the same Committee at the national level by appointing the Chairman of the Committee in Lagos to Chair the Remuneration Committee at the national level. Unfortunately, the living wage from this Committee at the national level has not been implemented to date, notwithstanding that there was a white paper report at the National Executive Council (NEC) acknowledging that there are Lawyers who work for other Lawyers without a letter of employment, who earn below a living wage, and that young Lawyers are poorly paid.

This is why, under my Presidency, that report will be the first document I will implement because I started it and I believe in it, and it will be one of the focal points of my administration.

This also speaks to my track record on welfare; these are things I had done before, and I can always do again and again.

Financial transparency and prudent management of NBA resources have been areas of member concern. Many Branches have been complaining that they don’t get their check-off dues promptly and completely. There has always been buck-passing between NBA and the Supreme Court. Where really lies the challenge? Why are Branches not getting their entitlements from annual practising fees? What will you do to ameliorate this, if voted in?

I am a candidate, running not on promises, but on a proven track record on financial probity. When I was Chairman of the NBA Lagos Branch, I ensured financial reports were tendered a week before Branch meetings, in order to afford members the opportunity to scrutinise and interrogate the financials of the Branch. At the end of my tenure, there was a thirteen (13%) growth in the financials of the Association. This is to show you that I am someone who has walked the talk, and I understand it.

As a member of the Stabilisation Fund Committee under the administration of Olu Akpata, I participated in the access to finance scheme that saved up N1.5 billion and deposited same with First Bank and Access Bank as collateral for loans to help Lawyers, so that Lawyers who are trying to find their feet can access that loan at a single digit interest rate for their practice, but unfortunately, the scheme does not exist anymore in the NBA. But, because of the work I have done on it, I will ensure that once I get there, these are the things that would be restored as someone who was an integral part of that administration and shares the same vision and ideology as Olu Akpata.

As a philosophy, I don’t believe in savings; I believe in investments, growing the money, and investing in its members through schemes like access to finance that we had done before.

What reforms would you introduce to create more opportunities for young Lawyers in areas such as mentorship, skills development, employment, and access to leadership positions within the NBA?

For too long, I believe the Association has paid lip service to young Lawyers, calling them the future of the profession. The future of the profession without any preparation, nurturing, education, training, and upskilling for them. Meanwhile, the Constitution provides for an endowment fund for empowering young Lawyers. The truth of the matter is that, the Association has failed its young members.

When I was Chairman of the NBA Lagos Branch, I ensured that we had a mentorship scheme for Lawyers where we paired young Lawyers with seniors, and group mentorships where we would gather a large group of young Lawyers to have a sit-out with very senior members of the Branch to provide them with guidance and insight. The group mentorship afforded young Lawyers the opportunity to be mentored in different areas such as practice, professional life, and so on. We had such sessions with the likes of Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN; Prof Gbolahan Elias, SAN; Asue Ighodalo; Sola Adepetun, amongst others.

I also ensured that the NBA Lagos Branch, in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, came, trained, and certified our Lawyers in the field of ADR. The Branch paid for 100 young Lawyers, to be certified in arbitration. These are demonstrable welfare credentials, that I put before me today.

Under me, when elected as the President of the NBA by God’s grace, I will ensure that 5% of the total income for Bar Practicing Fee (BPF) is set aside as an endowment fund for the empowerment of young Lawyers, in line with Section 3 (14) of the NBA Constitution as amended in 2025. I will ensure that training and mentorship are institutionalised for young Lawyers. I will ensure that young Lawyers get 20% discount on any NBA conference, free LawPavilion, or electronic law reports to assist them in their work. I will ensure that we have a national essay competition for young Lawyers, and the top 10 performers will be sponsored by the NBA to international conferences to give them exposure and encourage scholarship. These are some of the welfare initiatives that will be put in place for young Lawyers, so they can grow and be future-ready Lawyers.

In terms of employment, a Career Development Centre (CDC) will be set up to provide guidance and counselling for young Lawyers, in taking career decisions and assisting them with job opportunities within the profession.

For leadership positions, we will have equal representation of young Lawyers in the appointment to Committees and Boards by the NBA, and at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association.

The NBA has historically been a strong voice in defending the rule of law, human rights, and judicial independence. In the face of ongoing challenges such as insecurity, executive overreach, and threats to the Judiciary, how will you ensure the Association remains proactive and fearless in its public interventions? How would you balance constructive engagement with Government, while preserving the independence of the Bar?

I believe that more than any Association or body, the NBA should be seen as an institution that is principled in its public voice, in order to command the respect of the public. I will ensure that there is internal discipline and integrity within the Association, as charity begins at home.

It’s all about perception; if the Government perceives us to be a credible Association, it will listen to us. I will ensure the independence of the Bar, where the Association remains principled in its public voice and non-partisan at all times.

Technology and artificial intelligence are rapidly transforming legal practice globally. What role should the NBA play in helping Nigerian lawyers adapt and remain competitive in this changing environment?

Technology and artificial intelligence are no longer futuristic concepts; they are today’s reality. The question is not whether AI will replace Lawyers, but whether Lawyers who embrace AI will replace those who refuse to adapt. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) therefore, has a responsibility to ensure that no Nigerian Lawyer is left behind in this technological revolution.

The NBA’s role must extend beyond merely acknowledging technological change. It must become the primary institution driving digital transformation within the legal profession.

First, the NBA should institutionalise continuous technology education. Every Lawyer, regardless of seniority or area of practice, should have access to structured training on artificial intelligence, legal research technology, cybersecurity, data protection, e-discovery, legal drafting software, blockchain applications, and digital evidence. These programmes should not be occasional webinars, but part of a sustained Continuing Professional Development framework, with practical certifications that Lawyers can immediately apply in practice.

Second, the NBA must bridge the digital divide between large commercial firms and smaller practices. Many sole practitioners and Lawyers outside major commercial centres cannot afford expensive legal technology platforms. The NBA should negotiate national licensing agreements with reputable legal technology providers, enabling members to access AI-powered legal research, document automation, contract review tools, and case management systems at subsidised rates. Technology should become a professional equaliser, rather than a privilege reserved for a few.

Third, we must rethink legal education itself. The future Lawyer requires more than knowledge of statutes and precedents. Today’s Lawyer must understand data governance, cybersecurity risks, artificial intelligence regulation, digital assets, fintech, e-commerce, data protection, intellectual property in emerging technologies, and cross-border digital transactions. The NBA should work closely with the Council of Legal Education, universities, and the Nigerian Law School to modernise legal training, so that graduates are equipped for twenty-first-century practice.

Fourth, ethical regulation must evolve alongside technology. Artificial intelligence raises significant questions concerning confidentiality, privilege, accountability, bias, client consent, and professional responsibility. The NBA should issue comprehensive guidelines on the ethical use of AI in legal practice, ensuring that technology enhances professional standards, rather than compromises them. AI should assist legal reasoning; it should never replace the Lawyer’s independent judgement.

The NBA must also become an advocate for legal innovation. It should establish innovation hubs where Lawyers collaborate with software developers, entrepreneurs, academics, and regulators to develop Nigerian legal technology solutions. Rather than depending entirely on foreign products, Nigeria should build indigenous platforms tailored to our legal system, procedural rules, and judicial realities.

Equally important is judicial digitisation. Lawyers cannot fully embrace technology, if the justice delivery system remains predominantly analogue. The NBA should continue to advocate for electronic filing, virtual hearings where appropriate, digital court records, AI-assisted legal research within the Judiciary, and modern case management systems that reduce delays and improve access to justice.

The future of legal practice will not be determined solely by technological advancement, but by our willingness to adapt. The NBA must become more than a professional Association; it must become the catalyst for building a modern, globally competitive, and technologically proficient legal profession.

As the saying goes, charity begins at home. The NBA should modernise its Bar services by leveraging on technology by digitising the NBA Secretariat, so that members can interact with the NBA from the comfort of their devices, just as I did when I digitised the NBA Lagos Branch Secretariat in 2021.

With your background in arbitration, taxation, insolvency, and corporate practice, how can the NBA better prepare Lawyers to take advantage of emerging practice areas beyond conventional litigation?

The future of legal practice, extends far beyond the courtroom. While litigation remains fundamental, the greatest opportunities for today’s Lawyers lie in arbitration, corporate advisory, taxation, insolvency, fintech, energy, data protection, infrastructure, and other specialised areas. The NBA must therefore, prepare Lawyers to thrive where the legal market is growing.

First, the NBA should provide practical, specialist training that equips Lawyers with skills in transactional drafting, negotiation, arbitration, restructuring, tax advisory, and regulatory compliance. Secondly, it should strengthen mentorship by connecting young Lawyers with experienced practitioners in these fields. Thirdly, the NBA should foster partnerships with regulators, businesses, and international institutions, to create opportunities for secondments, certifications, and global exposure.

Above all, we must change the mindset that success in the profession is measured only by courtroom advocacy. Today’s clients seek Lawyers who can solve complex commercial problems, manage risk, and add strategic value. The NBA’s role is to ensure that Nigerian Lawyers are equipped, not only to participate in these emerging practice areas, but to lead them, both in Nigeria and across Africa.

The legal profession is increasingly diverse, with differences between large firms, sole practitioners, in-house Counsel, public-sector Lawyers, and young lawyers. How would your administration build greater unity and ensure that every Lawyer feels represented?

One of the core pillars of my administration is to ensure empowerment, welfare, and inclusion. The NBA has to be a single united body that gives value to every Lawyer, regardless of how and where they practice. I will ensure inclusion under my administration, by giving equal representation to all the different demography in the NBA. For instance, I will ensure that the 150 members that the NBA President can co-opt into NEC will cover all the demography, including Lawyers in academia, MDAs, in-house Lawyers, Lawyers with disabilities, Muslim and Christian Lawyers’ Associations, and young Lawyers. All committees will reflect the strength in our diversity.

If elected President of the NBA, what are the three most important initiatives you would implement within your first 100 days in office, and how would members measure your success?

First, I will commission the commencement of the NBA One, which is an app that is designed to transform the NBA digitally, whereby all members’ interactions with the NBA will be on that app. The app will warehouse all our digital assets from payment of dues, ICLE trainings, letters of good standing, directory of law firms and Lawyers in Nigeria, conferences, Branch and fora interactions, so it will be a home for members and the Association.

Secondly, I will commence advocacy on the implementation of a living wage and adequate conditions of service for Lawyers, in both private and public Bars.

Thirdly, I will revamp the ICLE and reposition it as a foremost training institute, offering free and valuable training and helping Lawyers to upskill in their diverse areas of practice.

Looking to the future of the legal profession in Nigeria, what legacy would you like to leave as NBA President, and how will you measure the success of your two-year tenure?

In terms of my success, I want to be remembered as someone who institutionalised welfare in the NBA. For so long, our problem in the NBA has been a lack of continuity; six (6) years ago, all the welfare initiatives that Olu Akpata had, are no more in existence, such as free additional stamps and seals, access to finance, LawPavilion for young Lawyers, etc. But, I will ensure that beyond restoring all these welfare initiatives, they are institutionalised by amending the constitution in such a way that, only members at the AGM can decide on whether to discontinue them. So, it will no longer be the prerogative of the President only to make a call to determine the welfare of members, but by members at the AGM.

Also, I want to be remembered as the leader who emancipated the young Lawyers from modern-day exploitation. The President who made it a misconduct for anyone to hire another Lawyer, without a letter of employment stating all the conditions for service. The President who made it a misconduct for a Lawyer, to be paid below the living wage. I want to be remembered as the President that ensured that the condition of service of Lawyers in MDAs, are adequately improved on.

Many Lawyers believe that the NBA has become overly focused on elections and politics, rather than member services. Do you agree with this perception, and what would you do differently as President?

The twin pillars of my administration will be the promotion of the rule of law and the promotion of the welfare of members, and I believe that both can be achieved simultaneously. We are trained to be the protectors of the rule of law, custodians of the constitution, and as such, cannot fold our arms and not get involved in law, politics, and governance. But, our paramount consideration should also be our welfare, because a man who is not well catered for or well remunerated, will not have the mental capability to cater for others.

I will ensure that whilst we are guardians of democracy and playing an active role in ensuring rule of law, due process in governance, we will also ensure that our members are well looked after. We cannot sacrifice one on the altar of the other.

Thank you Learned Silk.