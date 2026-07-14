  • Monday, 13th July, 2026

Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria Inducts 79 New Members

Business | 5 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) has inducted 79 new members during its 2026 Cohort 6 induction ceremony in Lagos. The event marked a significant milestone in the institute’s journey to redefine and professionalise sustainability practice in Nigeria.

The induction ceremony brought together professionals from various sectors alongside institutional members including Access Bank, ARM, ARRIDEX, Dangote Cement, FirstBank, IHS, Lotus Bank, Mainstream Energy Solutions, Oando, and Seplat Energy.

In his keynote address, Chairperson of SPIN’s Scientific Committee and Professor of Accounting and Corporate Governance at the University of Nottingham, Professor Emmanuel Adegbite, challenged inductees to move beyond compliance toward stewardship. He emphasised that African contexts would not simply replicate imported governance models but must develop frameworks that reflect local institutional realities.

“Disclosures only transcend into accountability when they are underpinned by good governance. Ambitions will remain just ambition if they are not underpinned by governance,” Adegbite said.

President of SPIN, Professor Kenneth Amaeshi, reflected on the institute’s remarkable growth from its founding visionaries to over 400 members. According to him, “Sustainability is a movement. It is a way of life, a mindset, and not about checking a box. It is lived, and those who live it will be known by their fruits.”

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