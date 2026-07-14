NBA Invites EU, US, Others to Observe 2026 Elections

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has invited the European Union (EU), the United States Embassy, the British High Commission, Yiaga Africa, the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), and other election observer groups to monitor its 2026 National Officers’ Elections scheduled for July 18.

In letters signed by NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the Association said the observers’ presence would strengthen confidence in the transparency, credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

Osigwe described the NBA as Africa’s largest professional Association of Lawyers, noting that it has consistently upheld constitutional democracy, the rule of law, human rights and institutional independence. He added that the Association’s internal elections have always reflected accountability, inclusiveness and transparency.

The election will be conducted electronically, with accredited observers monitoring proceedings from the Central Election Control Room at the NBA National Secretariat in Abuja. The centre will oversee election management, technical operations, result collation and observer accreditation, while giving observers access to interact with officials of the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) and witness the declaration of results.

The NBA said the invitation followed recent attempts by external interests to interfere in its electoral process, through efforts to secure directives aimed at postponing the election and imposing conditions outside the provisions of its Constitution. It described such actions as, unprecedented interference in the affairs of an independent professional body.

The Association expressed confidence that the participation of international and domestic observer missions would reinforce democratic values, promote transparency and strengthen public confidence in the credibility of the elections, while reaffirming the NBA’s commitment to conducting free, fair and credible polls, in line with its Constitution and international best practices.