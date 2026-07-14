“Qualification as Aviation Professional Demands Global Competitiveness, Commitment”

Chinedu Eze

To meet international standards and required skills needed as aviation professional, training as an aviator is made stringent with high grade pass mark in order to ensure safety in air travel.

This was disclosed by the former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and currently the Managing Partner, Avialog Company Limited, Dr Richard Aisuebeogun, when he delivered a keynote lecture at the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Abuja during its 3rd Matriculation ceremony at the weekend.

Aisuebeogun Therefore called on students of the University and urged them to align their personal academic aspirations with the University’s vision as they prepare for careers in the aviation and aerospace industry.

In the lecture titled, “Transforming Africa through Aviation and Aerospace Education: The AAAU Vision,” Aisuebeogun said what would make the students succeed would be their commitment, discipline and academic excellence.

Addressing the matriculating students, Aisuebeogun stressed the importance of continually reflecting on the University’s vision and ensuring that their ambitions remain consistent with its mission of transforming Africa through quality aviation and aerospace education.