Private Sector Launches Gender Country Program to Unlock Inclusive Growth

Kayode Tokede

Senior government officials, regulators, development finance institutions and business leaders have launched the Nigeria Gender Country Program (NGCP), a coordinated push to position gender inclusion as a driver of business competitiveness, investment and long-term economic growth.

The initiative, led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in partnership with Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), aligns advisory expertise, funding and partnerships to strengthen women’s representation in leadership, improve access to quality employment, and expand access to finance, technology and markets for women and women-led businesses.

The economic case is significant with the program underpinned by research showing that closing gaps in women’s leadership, employment and entrepreneurship could generate an estimated $22.9 billion in additional economic output annually, reinforcing the economic case for stronger private sector action on gender inclusion.

Speaking at the launch, the Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, said the program represents a shift from dialogue to action, describing women’s economic participation as an economic imperative rather than a social aspiration.

According to him, “Advancing women’s economic participation is no longer simply a social aspiration; it is a business imperative, an investment in productivity, a catalyst for innovation and a driver of sustainable economic growth. Through the Nigeria Gender Country Program, we are creating a practical framework that will help businesses strengthen leadership, expand opportunity and unlock the inclusion dividend for Nigeria’s economy.”

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for women-led enterprises and strengthening inclusive economic development.

Speaking, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by Aishatu Digili, called for stronger collaboration between government, development institutions and the private sector to accelerate women’s economic empowerment and expand opportunities for women across key sectors of the economy.