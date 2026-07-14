  • Tuesday, 14th July, 2026

NNL Chairman, Aluo, Loses Mother

Featured | 2 hours ago

Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL)  and Member of the NFF Executive Committee, George Aluo, has announced the passing of his mother Ezinne Bernadette Aluo, who died on Monday, 13th July 2026.

“My mother Ezinne Bernadette Aluo has gone to be with her creator. She has fought the good fight; she has finished the race; she has kept the faith,” Aluo stated in the message.

The deceased would have been 90 years old on 18th November 2026. 

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