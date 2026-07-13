UniAbuja Governing Council Elevates 34 Lecturers to Professor, Associate Professor

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University, has approved the promotion of 34 academic staff to professorial cadres.

The decision was taken at the Council’s 101st Regular Meeting held on Friday, 10 July and Saturday, 11 July 2026, presided over by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso.

In a statement issued by Dr. Habib Yaquob, the Council announced that 17 senior lecturers were promoted to the rank of Professor, while 17 others attained the rank of Associate Professor.

The promotions cut across multiple disciplines, including Community Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Engineering, Physics, Crop Science, Physiology, Parasitology and Entomology, Religious Studies, Educational Foundations, Guidance and Counselling, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, and Library and Information Science.

The elevations which take effect from October 2025, followed favourable external assessment reports on the scholarly works of the affected academics.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi congratulated the promoted staff, saying the exercise reflects the university’s commitment to excellence and merit.

“These promotions are not just about attaining a higher rank. They reflect our belief that hard work and dedication should be recognised and rewarded,” he said.

Fawehinmi added that the university will continue to streamline internal processes to ensure timely promotions in line with regulations.

“I congratulate all those promoted and encourage them to see this as a call to even greater service to the university, their profession and society,” he stated.

The promotion exercise is expected to boost morale and strengthen the university’s drive to reposition itself as a leading institution for teaching, research and innovation.