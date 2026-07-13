Zulum Boosts Orthopaedic Hospital with Fresh N200m, Commends Landmark Medical Achievements

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has announced an additional N200 million donation to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Azare, in Hawul Local Government Area of the state, raising the state’s total financial support for the federal health facility to N400 million.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday during an inspection visit to the hospital, where he lauded its remarkable transformation within six months of commencing full clinical services, describing its performance as a model of visionary leadership, dedication and prudent management.

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, established following President Bola Tinubu’s approval about a year ago, has treated nearly 4,000 patients and successfully carried out more than 300 major orthopaedic procedures, including hip and knee replacements as well as complex spinal surgeries, despite reportedly operating without capital releases or overhead allocations from the federal government.

Addressing the hospital’s management, Zulum said the state government would continue to support the institution’s growth.

“As governor of Borno State, I will continue to support this institution. Yesterday, I told the management I would give them N50 million, but today I am announcing an additional donation of N200 million to further strengthen the hospital,” he said.

The governor expressed admiration for the pace of development at the facility, noting that its achievements within six months demonstrated what commitment and effective leadership could accomplish even under severe funding constraints.

“The efforts here are truly amazing. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria approved the establishment of this National Orthopaedic Hospital about a year ago, and the hospital began operations only about six months ago.

“Yet, despite not receiving capital releases or overhead funding from the federation, you can see the wonders that commitment has achieved,” he stated.

Zulum credited the rapid progress to the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Ali Ramat, and his management team, alongside support from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Borno State Government, which had earlier provided N200 million to facilitate the hospital’s take-off.

Although established primarily as a specialist orthopaedic centre, the governor noted that the hospital had significantly expanded its scope of services to include obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics and other specialist medical care.

He also praised the institution for successfully conducting complex procedures such as hip replacement operations, major fracture repairs and spinal surgeries, while attracting patients from across Nigeria’s North-East and neighbouring Cameroon.

“Apart from its core mandate as an orthopaedic hospital, it is now providing gynecological services, pediatrics and many other medical services. We have seen successful hip replacement surgeries, major fracture operations and even spinal cord surgeries being carried out here,” Zulum said.

The governor commended the federal government, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the hospital’s management for transforming the institution into a functional referral centre.

“We can only express our deepest appreciation to Dr. Ramat and her team, the federal government, the Honourable Minister of Health, Professor Pate, and the CMD of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for identifying capable leadership to drive this institution. May Almighty Allah reward them abundantly,” he said.

Zulum stressed that although the hospital is owned by the federal government, it serves the healthcare needs of Borno residents and neighbouring states, underscoring the need for collaboration among all tiers of government.

He also noted that the facility had begun generating revenue through service delivery despite limited resources and now receives hundreds of patients daily from across the North-East and neighbouring Cameroon.

“This hospital belongs to the federal government, but it is serving the people of Borno State and beyond. What we need is commitment. Nigerians must work together because no government can succeed without the dedication of its people. Above all, we must remember that we are Nigerians first, and together we can move our country forward,” the governor said.