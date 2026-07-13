  • Monday, 13th July, 2026

Spires 5-Aside Tourney: ASDI Academy Are Champions of Ikeja Division

Sport | 7 seconds ago

ASDI Academy have emerged champions of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer divisional championship in Ikeja.

The Coach Richard Moses-tutored side defeated Wasola FC  7-4 in the pulsating finale held at the EL Cesped Pitch in Opebi Ikeja on Saturday.

In the third place match, Blood and Sand FC annihilated Zion FC 8-1 in a 9-goal thriller. All three teams from 1st to 3rd will represent Ikeja division at the state championship in November.

This also includes a prize money of N500,000 for the Champions ASDI Academy, N300,000 for Wasola football club as runner-up and N100,000 for Blood and Sand football club for their third placed honors. 

Elijah Imole of Blood and Sand football club claimed the top scorer award of N50,000 with 6 goals to his name.

The initiator of the tournament, Dr Bankole Allibay, shared his excitement on the successful hosting of divisional qualifiers. The Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) expert further assures stakeholders of a world-class organization in the state championship.

In his words: ” I believe we were able to tick all the boxes across the five divisions we set for top-class divisional qualifiers in March and this we were able to achieve.”

” Our focus is now on the state championship in November. We have our 16 finalists across the five divisions of Lagos, so, football fans should expect a top class event in the  third season of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament,” Allibay concluded.

All is now set for the much anticipated season three of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer state championship after a successful qualifying campaign in Ikorodu, Epe, Lagos Island, Badagry, and Ikeja.

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