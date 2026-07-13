Ikpokpo Relishes Selection of Niger Delta Games’ Champions for C’wealth Games

The Chairman of the Delta State Athletics Association, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo (KSM), has expressed immense pride in the selection of standout Niger Delta Games champions and top-tier prospects to represent Team Nigeria at 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The inclusion of these homegrown talents in the national roster is a massive validation of the Niger Delta region continued dominance in Nigeria’s track and field, as well as its relentless investment in grassroots sports development and high-performance training camps.

Speaking on the milestone, Hon. Ikpokpo, who is also the Managing Director of Dunamis-Icon Limited, brand owners of the Niger Delta Games, remarked that the transition of these athletes from the domestic NDG platform to the global stage is a blueprint for how sports administration should operate in the country.

“Seeing our NDG champions and rising prospects make the national roster for a stage as monumental as the Commonwealth Games is a profound moment for us.” Ikpokpo stated.

“This is not a stroke of luck; it is a testament to the deliberate, data-driven developmental frameworks we have institutionalized in the Niger Delta States. “We have always believed in catching them young, nurturing their raw potential, and giving them the competitive exposure they need to become world beaters.”

Delta State especially has historically served as the talent factory for Nigeria’s athletics contingents, consistently producing athletes who deliver podium finishes.

The Chairman of Delta state Athletics Association noted that the current crop of NDG prospects heading to the Commonwealth Games possesses the elite mentality, tactical discipline, and physical conditioning that is required to challenge the best in the world.

“These athletes carry the hopes of not just the Niger Delta region but the entire nation.” Ikpokpo added.

“We have all watched them put in the gruelling hours behind the scenes.”

The NDG platform was designed to forge champions, and we are incredibly confident that they will deliver stellar performances and make Nigeria proud.”

The Delta State Athletics Association chairman reaffirmed the state’s commitment to providing comprehensive technical, moral, and logistical support to the athletes as they finalize their preparations in the national camps ahead of the Games.