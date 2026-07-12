NAF’s Precision Strikes Kill Scores of Terrorists, Destroy Enclaves in Borno

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said that its Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai recorded another major operational success with precision air strikes that devastated a terrorist enclave at Yaganari in the Gezuwa general area of Borno State.

Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said several terrorists were neutralised in the operation, which took place on Friday.

“Acting on credible intelligence on renewed terrorist activities and the concentration of fighters in the area, the Air Component conducted intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions which confirmed the presence of terrorist structures and logistics hubs,” Ejodame said.

“The targets were subsequently engaged in a series of precision strikes, leading to the destruction of terrorist infrastructure and the neutralisation of several terrorists.

“The successful operation further underscores the growing pressure being mounted on terrorist elements, whose freedom of movement and ability to regroup continue to be severely degraded by sustained air offensives.”

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, commended the personnel involved for their professionalism and reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s resolve to sustain relentless offensive operations against all threats to national security.

According to the CAS, “The Nigerian Air Force will continue to deliver decisive air power in concert with surface forces to hunt down, disrupt and destroy terrorist elements wherever they may seek refuge.”

“We remain committed to ensuring that terrorists have no safe haven and no opportunity to recover their capabilities,” he added.

He stressed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained firmly on course in consolidating the significant gains already recorded in the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign.