Rotary Donates Peace Institute Building to Olabisi Onabanjo University 

As part of efforts aimed at preventing conflicts and promoting sustainable peace, members of Rotary International District 9111 yesterday donated Peace Institute Building to the management of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye Ogun State.

In his speech, District Governor of Rotary International District 9111, Rotarian Henry Akinyele said the Peace Institute is the District and Rotarians statement that peace must be taught, researched and practised, beginning from campuses and extending into communities.

To him, rather than waiting for conflict to happen, Rotarians chose to prevent it through education, dialogue and research.

Earlier this Rotary year, Akinyele recalled, “We organised a Peace Summit where participants agreed with the United Nations that quality education should include peace education. This Institute will train peace builders from different sectors of society in mediation, conflict analysis and non-violent communication.”

Saying peace is everyone’s responsibility, Akinyele also added the project demonstrates the power of partnership among Rotary, Olabisi Onabanjo University, government and the wider community working together.

Specifically, he noted, ‘the United Nations also affirmed that conflict is one of the greatest causes of poverty and inequality. When communities are in conflict, schools close, farms are abandoned, businesses suffer and young people lose opportunities.

In her speech, Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele noted that Rotary has made significant contribution by donating the Peace Building.

“I want to congratulate the Vice Chancellor, management and staff of OOU for the gesture. The facility will support conflict prevention, mediation and community development,” she added.

On her part, OOU Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof. Olatundun Abosede stated the facility is an investment in peace promotion. To her, ‘we are deeply grateful to Rotarians for the cause.’