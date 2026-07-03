Oborevwori Urged to Keep Promise of Equitable, Inclusive Governance

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

A pressure group, Hope for Egbema People (HEP), has appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to stand by his open pledge that his administration would adhere strictly to fairness and inclusiveness in governance as he remained governor for all Deltans irrespective of ethnic affinity.

The group urged the governor to set in motion urgent and concrete steps to reverse years of administrative and constitutional injustice suffered by the peace-loving Ijaw people in Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to THISDAY in Asaba, the HEP said that the governor should dispel all doubt of compromise by demonstrating his repeated pledge to be all-inclusive in his governance style and to ensure that no ethnic group was discriminated against in any way.

The statement signed by Comrade Crowford Ditari and Eguofini Justice, Chairman and Secretary of HEP, respectively, underscored the fact that the Egbema Ijaw of Warri North have been perpetually relegated in the scheme of things, but in favour of their Itsekiri neighbours in the locality since Delta State was created more than 34 years ago.

The group urged Governor Oborevwori to cause the Constitution of Nigeria to be respected in all matters affecting the citizens of Warri North, particularly regarding the practice of the Principle of National Character as it concerns the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities.

Specifically, the group stated: “We respectfully urge His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, to uphold the Federal Character principle as provided under Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the administration of Warri North Local Government Area.

“For clarity, Section 14(3) provides: ‘The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies.”

“This constitutional principle is currently not reflected in Warri North Local Government Area with respect to the Ijaw and Itsekiri communities.”

The HEP lamented that since Delta’s birth in 1991, “key positions have been held exclusively by the Itsekiris”, including the “Member, Warri North State House of Assembly; Warri North Council Chairman; Member, House of Representatives; Commissioner, State Executive Council.”

It stressed that Ijaw have held the office of Chairman of Warri North Local Government for only three years in nearly 35 years.

While noting that the chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has also become the exclusive preserve of the Itsekiri, the HEP leaders pointed the attention of Governor Oborevwori to the fact that situation has remained unchanged as it is also zero representation for the Ijaw people under the current administration.

While describing the situation as unfair, unconstitutional and untenable, the HEP reminded the governor and all stakeholders that Warri North comprises both Ijaw and Itsekiri citizens who contribute their respective quota to the economic and social activities in the state and nation at large.

NEP said: “Warri North LGA is home to both Ijaw and Itsekiri peoples who contribute equally to the oil and gas resources that fund the state budget. An approximate 50/50 contribution underscores our call for justice, equity, and fairness.

“The Egbema Ijaw people of Warri North are entitled to inclusion under the same constitutional provision cited above.

“Furthermore, we recall His Excellency’s assurance while receiving Catholic priests at Government House, Asaba: ‘I am Governor for all Deltans, not any ethnic group.’

“That commitment has yet to be realised for the people of Egbema Kingdom in Warri North LGA. We, therefore, call on His Excellency (Governor Sheriff Oborevwori) to take immediate steps to ensure equitable representation in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his own pledge of inclusive governance.”